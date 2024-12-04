BYD Bao 3 SUV and Bao 9 Sports Car Patented in India – Launch Soon?

With policies favouring EVs over ICE vehicles, leading electric brands like BYD have significant opportunities in the world’s 3rd largest car market

After receiving a good response to its EVs, BYD is looking to further strengthen its presence in the Indian market. As part of that plan, new trademarks have been filed for Super 3/Bao 3 and Super 9 / Bao. However, an exact timeline for the launch of these EVs in India is not available.

Super 3/Bao 3 – Key features and specs

Bao 3 is an off-road electric SUV, the production version of the Super 3 concept car. It is part of the portfolio of Fang Cheng Bao, a subsidiary brand owned by BYD. Fang Cheng Bao focuses primarily on performance-oriented SUVs, targeted at off-road and race enthusiasts. Talking about Bao 3, the SUV has a boxy, rugged profile. Some of the key highlights include reinforced front and rear bumper, distinctive LED lighting elements, thick body cladding, flush door handles, sporty alloy wheels, roof rails and side moulding. Based on the variant, the tyre size is 235/60R18 or 245/50R19.

Dimensionally, BYD Bao 3 is 4,605 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,720 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,745 mm. It has a kerb weight of 2,150 kg. Approach angle and departure angle is rated at 25° and 28°, respectively. Bao 3 has a four-wheel drive system, with dual electric motors. The one at the front generates 150 PS, whereas the rear motor produces 300 PS. Equipped with BYD’s advanced Blade battery packs, Bao 3 provides the assurance of optimal performance and safety.

These battery packs are sourced from FinDreams, a subsidiary of BYD. They utilize the lithium iron phosphate battery (LiFePO 4 battery) chemistry that is known to be relatively safer and long lasting. Bao 3 can achieve 0 to 100 km/H in just 4.9 seconds. It has a top speed of 201 km/h.

Super 9 / Bao 9 – Key features

Earlier this year, Fang Cheng Bao had revealed the Super 9 concept electric convertible sports car. The production version will go on sale as Bao 9. Credit for Super 9’s stunning design goes to Wolfgang Eggert, the head of BYD’s design team. Wolfgang had earlier worked with top brands such as Lamborghini and Audi.

Some of the key highlights of BYD Bao 9 include its curvy profile and scissor doors. At the rear, the EV has dual tail lights and a distinctively styled rear spoiler. There’s space for two passengers. Bao 9 has dual-cockpit, racing style steering wheel and integrated carbon fibre seats. Race inspired buttons have been used on the centre console, something similar to that of retro sports cars. Hardware specs such as battery capacity, power and torque, range, etc. are not available at this point of time.

While the designs of Bao 3 and Bao 9 have been trademarked in India, it is not certain when these will be introduced in India. BYD has other plans too for the Indian market. For example, a new premium segment electric SUV is expected to be revealed by BYD at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. BYD could make some other announcements as well at the event.