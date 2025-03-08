BYD Cars Get DJI Drone Kit On Roof – Shoot On The Move For CNY 16K (Rs 1.9 L)

BYD will soon offer buyers an option of an integrated DJI drone with their car purchase. This system is called Ling Yuan and it is an integrated solution fitted to a car’s roof top. This drone can be launched from the car’s roof even in motion under 25 km/h. This is an exciting development, aimed at amplifying one’s ownership experience.

BYD Will Launch DJI Drones

World renowned electric car manufacturer, BYD, is taking its engineering prowess to the next level with the launch of Ling Yuan system. With this innovative technology, which is aimed at offering a unique ownership experience to buyers. With Ling Yuan, buyers can document their journey from eyes in the sky.

Looking at BYD’s demonstration of Ling Yuan technology is nothing short of a sci-fi experience. From becoming a dominating electric brand across the globe to launching SUVs that can wade through rivers and supercars that can jump to avoid potholes, BYD seems to be doing it all. Ling Yuan is a notable step in the company’s ambitions and innovations.

BYD has priced Ling Yuan at CNY 16,000 (approx Rs 1.9 lakh) and it is demonstrated with Yangwang U8, Fang Cheng Bao Bao 8, Titanium 3, Denza N9, BYD Tang L and Sealion 7 DM-i. The pricing includes the docking station fitted on top of the roof along with a 4K capable DJI drone. Docking station has concealed twin doors that will be used to launch and land this drone.

Why, though?

The marketing material shows a drone with dual cameras and a LiDAR, which is the recently launched DJI Air 3S. It has a main camera and a telephoto camera and can shoot up to 4K 120 fps. Ling Yuan docking station is 215 mm tall, and the casing is aerodynamic in shape. Drone can be launched and landed up to speeds of 25 km/h and this drone can track the vehicle at up to 54 km/h.

What’s more impressive about BYD Ling Yuan is its integration with the car in which it is installed. So, launching, landing and controlling this drone can be done with car’s infotainment screen. The video also shows a DJI drone controller to set flight paths and offers granular controls over said drone. Also, this docking station will also charge the drone.

The same video also shows some practical applications as to why one would need a drone on their car. It can help plot the course during off-road sessions and spot obstacles ahead in a trail. It can help navigate through deserts taking eyes off the ground for aerial views. Lastly, it can record and document one’s journey with a new perspective which can’t be achieved through any other type of camera.