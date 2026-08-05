BYD Denza D9 Luxury E MPV India Launch Soon – V-Class, M9, Vellfire Rival

BYD is one of the popular premium electric car brand operating in India. The company is currently importing in vehicles via the CBU route and selling them via their established retail network. Apart from the their core BYD vehicles, the EV juggernaut has 4 more brands under its umbrella – Denza, Fangchengbao, Yangwang and Linghui.

Among these, Denza is the luxury brand and is now set to make a grand entry in the Indian market as well. Initially, Denza brand will retail via BYD’s core dealer lineup and dedicated Denza dealer network are expected to follow soon after. Denza D9 electric luxury MPV will be the maiden vehicle for the Indian market.

BYD Denza D9

In India, BYD has patented quite a few vehicles already, hinting at possible future launches. One such vehicle was Denza N9, which is a luxury vehicle. However, BYD Denza is setting foot in the Indian market with D9 electric luxury MPV. Globally, Denza D9 also has a PHEV version, but is less likely to launch in India.

Launch timeline is speculated to be around Diwali and the company is said to be in the final stages of shipping the MPV here. If the Diwali window is missed, BYD could launch this at 2027 Bharat Mobility Expo 2027. It will take on luxury MPVs in India like MG M9, Toyota Vellfire, Mercedes V-Class and Lexus LM.

Immediate rival will be MG M9, priced at Rs 79.95 lakh (Ex-sh) and BYD is expected to position Denza D9 above M9 in terms of pricing. So, a price tag around Rs 90 lakh (Ex-sh) can be speculated. In terms of dimensions, BYD Denza D9 measures 5,250 mm in length, 1,960 mm in width, 1,920 mm in height and has a 3,110 mm long wheelbase.

Design & Aesthetics

In terms of design, BYD Denza D9 comes with typical Asian design language which is sought-after in China and quite popular in ASEAN nations. Almost the entire face is its grille with imposing vertical slats. Headlights are conventionally positioned and then we have LED DRLs and air vents in the bumper.

18-inch alloy wheels, soft-close automatic doors with powered sliding rear doors, connected LED tail lights with intricate patterns adhere to the brand’s Pie-Motion aesthetics. On the inside, we can see a lounge-like cabin with two individual captain chairs in 2nd row. These chairs get individual screens to control various in-cabin functions and to offer ultimate comfort, there are powered calf-support as well.

Real wood elements, real metal accents, exquisite materials, large glass roof, multi-zone climate control with rear AC vents for 2nd and 3rd row, DYNAUDIO music system, a cooled box for 2nd row, Android infotainment system, digital IRVM, DiSus-C suspension system are notable. e-Platform 3.0 with 800V architecture, 103.36 kWh battery, up to 600 km range are notable.











Source – Autocar