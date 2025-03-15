BYD Denza Z9 GT Design Patented In India – 952 Bhp, CNY 335K (Rs 40 L)

After launching the Sealion 7 in India, BYD seems to be on the verge of expanding its portfolio to incorporate more luxurious and performant vehicles. Recently, BYD patented the design of its flagship SUV, Denza N9, in India. Now, we see BYD patenting Denza Z9 GT in India, which is a flagship Estate or Shooting Brake vehicle. It could be just IP protection exercise from BYD or they could have launch intentions. Let’s take a closer look.

BYD Denza Z9 GT Design Patented

Denza Z9 GT is a Shooting Brake or Estate version of Denza Z9 sedan. This is a luxurious large size sedan sold in China and its intended markets include Europe. In contrast, Denza Z9 GT is a sleek and stylish Shooting Brake version with mesmerising looks, owing to its sloping roofline and is more practical as it has a 5-Door form factor with a lift-up hatchback-style tailgate.

In China, prices of BYD Denza Z9 GT start from CNY 334,800 (approx Rs 40 lakh) for base PHEV variant and goes till CNY 384,800 (approx Rs 46.25 lakh) for top-spec fully electric variant. Called 630 4WD Max EV, this top-spec variant packs a 100 kWh battery with triple motors for a peak power of 952 bhp and 630 km range along with 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.4s.

In India, we used to get Taycan Cross Turismo, which was an Estate or Shooting Brake version of Taycan. It has been discontinued for some time. If BYD launches Denza Z9 GT in India, it will enjoy a niche. If BYD brought the 630 4WD Max EV variant into our market, it would be the most affordable near 1,000 bhp vehicle ever sold by a long shot, attracting enthusiasts.

There is a base PHEV version for Denza Z9 GT which packs BYD’s DM 5.0 Technology. It consists of a 204 bhp 2.0L IC engine along with a 38.51 kWh Blade battery pack. Pure electric range is 201 km and total system range is 1,100 km. There are three electric motors with combined output of 858 bhp and promises 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.6s.

Where dimensions are concerned, BYD Denza Z9 GT PHEV measures 5,195 mm in length, 1,990 mm in width, 1,500 mm in height and has a 3,125 mm long wheelbase. Denza Z9 GT EV version is slightly shorter in length measuring 5,180 mm and shares all of the other dimensions with PHEV version.

‘Elegance in Motion’ design language

Denza Z9 GT is based on Elegance In Motion design language. It gets swooping lines and elongated lighting elements, flush door handles, long bonnet, sloping roofline, split roof spoiler, a diffuser, wraparound tail lights, large alloy wheels and more. It has to be noted that BYD Denza Z9 GT design patented in India does not get the optional rear-view cameras.

On the inside, Denza Z9 GT gets 5 displays – 17.3-inch infotainment screen, 13.2-inch screen for instrumentation, 13.2-inch screen for passenger and two displays on door trims to relay rear-view camera feed. There’s also a 50-inch HUD as well. Denza Z9 GT gets electrically operated doors and all seats are electrically operated, heated, ventilated and offer massage.

Other notable elements on the inside include a large panoramic sunroof, exquisite materials, premium audio system with retractable Devialet speaker, extensive sound deadening measure, rear privacy glass, dual 50W wireless charging pads, hidden AC vents, multi-zone climate control, a floating centre console, 4-spoke steering wheel, a 4L refrigerator at the front and 10L refrigerator at the rear, and 128-colour ambient lighting.