BYD e7 Electric Sedan Launch Price CNY 104K (Rs 12.33 L) – Range 520 Kms

One of the world’s largest electric car manufacturers, BYD (Build Your Dreams), has just launched a capable and potent budget electric sedan in China. Called e7, this electric sedan was first teased in April 2025 and makes excellent sense to launch in India, positioning it below the Seal sedan. Let’s take a look at what’s what.

BYD e7 Budget Electric Sedan

When it was first teased in April 2025, BYD e7 made quite some headlines as it is a budget-oriented offering. How budget is it? One might ask. To put numbers into perspective, BYD e7 starts from CNY 103,800 and goes till CNY 115,800. This roughly translates to Rs 12.33 lakh and Rs 13.74 lakh.

For this money, one can only hope to buy a decently kitted out sub 4m SUV in India. In contrast, BYD e7 is a large electric sedan measuring 4,780 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, 1,515 mm in height and has a 2,820 mm long wheelbase. To put it into context, BYD e7 is just a wee bit smaller than Skoda Superb and Toyota Camry. In China, it is likely to be predominantly offered to taxi operators.

As of now, BYD e7 is only launched in Dragonland and is likely to be offered in a few ASEAN nations. We wish BYD launch e7 in India for a striking price tag. If BYD intends to bring it into India, they would have to lean towards the CBU route like they are doing with eMAX 7 and Atto 3, among others.

Design & Equipment

Where design is concerned, it still follows the Ocean design language that is also seen with Seal EV. Instead of being outlandish, BYD e7 is premium and packs in quite a lot of equipment. Wheels are smaller in size at 16-inches, there are LED headlights and tail lights, conventional door handles and other elements.

On the inside, we get a large 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a 5-inch fully digital instrument cluster, premium interiors, front and rear armrests, rear AC vents, multiple USB charging ports and more. The long wheelbase will allow rear occupants to have excellent (for the price) kneeroom as well.

Powering this vehicle is a 48 kWh battery and a 57.6 kWh battery pack. The former is rated to deliver 450 km of range and the latter is rated to eke out 520 km of range on a single charge. Both variants get a sole single-motor option that drives front wheels only, packing 134 bhp and 180 Nm with a top speed of 150 km/h.