BYD Electric MPV India Launch Price Rs 29.6 L – Up To 520 Kms Range

Chinese electric car maker, BYD has made an official entry in the Indian passenger car space by launching an all electric MPV

BYD e6 happens to be an electric MPV which it has launched for the B2B market and has kept its pricing at INR 29.6 lakhs, ex-showroom. The e6 is powered by a 71.7 kWh Blade battery which can provide a WLTC (city) range of 520 km and a WLTC (combined) range of 415 km, per charge.

These numbers are truly astronomical when compared to the EVs which are currently on offer in India. The e6 dishes out power via a 70 kWh electric motor which can churn out 180 Nm and help the MPV to reach a top speed of 130 km/h.

BYD Electric MPV India

New BYD Electric MPV supports both AC and DC fast charging. The DC fast charging charges up the battery from 30% to 80% in just 35 minutes. BYD claims that its Blade Battery is extremely reliable and safe. It has passed extreme test conditions like, nail penetration test, heating in a furnace to 300 degrees Celsius, overcharging by 260%, crushing, bending etc. The MPV also gets regenerative braking, and its systems allows it to start regenerating energy from as low as 2km/h.

The all New e6 happens to be a feature loaded product. It gets LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, leather seats, 6-way adjustable driver and front passenger seats, 10.1 inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system, a CN95 Air filtration system, rear-view camera, speed sensing auto locking and much more.

BYD Electric MPV – Pricing and Warranty

The All-New e6 will be available in select cities including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Vijayawada. The Ex-showroom price with the 7kW charger stands at INR 29.6 L and without the charger, the MPV can be purchased at INR 29.15L. As of now, BYD India is working upon strengthening its dealer network in these cities.

BYD is also offering a vehicle warranty of 3 years/1.25L kms (whichever is earlier), battery cell warranty of 8 years.5L kms (whichever is earlier) and a traction motor warranty of 8 years/1.5L kms (whichever is earlier).

As of now, there is no direct rival to the BYD e6 in the Indian market. There is no all electric MPV which is currently on sale. In the B2B electric market, it is majorly Tata Motors which dominates with its range of electric vehicles. The lack of any similar sized MPV in Tata’s stable, removes possibility of a potential launch of any EV version of its existing model in the foreseeable future.

Speaking on the launch of the new model, Mr. Shrirang Joshi, the Sales Head of Electric Passenger Vehicle of BYD India Private Limited said that “We are extremely happy to finally bring our globally tested All-New e6 to the Indian market. Focusing on safety, reliability, interior space as well as economic viability, we feel that the All-New e6 will be a hit in the Indian B2B market. We have also focused on improving the driving experience with some of the best-in-class features both in terms of driving comfort and interior features. The total cost of ownership will tremendously benefit our customers and the segment, overall. Thrilled to be a part of India’s EV revolution, we will roll out more product ranges in the future.”

Mr. Ketsu Zhang, the Executive Director of BYD India Private Limited, added, “We are delighted to launch the All-New e6 to achieve India’s Electric Revolution goals with our premium green technology. We believe this could be a perfect and a strategically time for BYD India to surge in key markets across India. We strive to surpass local customer’s expectations, and I’m confident that the All-New e6 and more product portfolio in the future will certainly achieve this.”

About BYD

In case you haven’t heard about BYD in the past, BYD stands for (Build Your Dreams) and is a China based multinational high-tech company which is present in sectors related to mobility. It was founded in 1995 and also had received substantial financial backing from Warren Buffet. The Indian arm of the organization was established in March’07 and currently has 2 factories and a HQ in New Delhi. BYD electric buses are already part of many state’s public transport fleet. BYD had also launched an electric minivan back in 2019 in India.