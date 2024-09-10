BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV Spied Without Camouflage Ahead Of Launch

Replacing e6, BYD eMAX 7 electric MPV will launch soon and might strike an attractive price point of around Rs 30 lakh (Ex-sh)

After teasing its upcoming electric MPV for Indian market, BYD has also revealed the name of this product. Called BYD eMAX 7, it is a facelift or an update to e6, which has been delisted from company website. The company is soon to launch eMAX 7 electric MPV in India. Here’s what it looks like without camouflage.

BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV Spied

Indian electric vehicle market has seen a lot of new entrants. In the 4W sector, new electric car launches are getting more frequent. Many OEMs are willing to try their luck in this segment, which might prove fruitful. BYD is at it too, with vehicles like (now delisted) e6, Atto 3 and Seal electric sedan with a performance edge.

The company recently revealed the name – eMAX 7. Set to launch soon, it will replace the now-delisted BYD e6. BYD has only teased its upcoming electric MPV. However, spy shots of eMAX 7 are out ahead of an official launch, lending us an insight at what we can expect with BYD’s next launch.

Globally, BYD eMAX 7 is also called M6 or Song Max. It is a mid-life facelift for e6 electric MPV, offering a new fascia and freshening up the looks to make it more desirable than before. Looking at the spy shots, we can see eMAX 7 from the side and rear angles.

The test mule in these spy shots dons a red number plate from Tamil Nadu state. From the sides, we can see an almost identical silhouette to e6, as eMAX 7 is only a facelift. However, we can see new alloy wheels in a dual-tone finish, which are far more stylish than what BYD offered with e6.

From the rear, we can see an entirely new look, starting with larger and more sophisticated LED tail lights. Roof spoiler has a sporty character now and rear bumper looks more premium as there are fewer black bits to reduce visual mass. Even though these spy shots don’t show front fascia, we can expect it to look identical to M6 sold globally.

Vastly more premium interiors

While exterior changes seemed subtle, we expect a major overhaul on the inside with an identical interior to M6. We expect a larger rotating screen as seen with other BYD vehicles, more premium materials, a re-designed centre console with improved switches and buttons and more equipment than e6 sold in India.

BYD eMAX 7 (M6) measures 4,710 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, 1,690 mm in height and a 2,800 mm long wheelbase. There will be 3 rows of seating with a lot of room. Battery is likely to be a 71.8 kWh unit with up to 531 km range on a single charge (NEDC claimed). A single electric motor with around 200 horses and 310 torques driving the front wheels might take BYD eMAX 7 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds.