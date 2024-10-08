BYD eMAX 7 Launch Price Rs 26.9 Lakh – 530 km Range, 71.8 kWh Battery

The larger 71.8 kWh battery pack on BYD eMAX 7 Superior trim promises 530 km of range on a single charge and a 201 bhp motor driving front wheels

India’s premium MPV space just witnessed a new launch in the form of BYD eMAX 7. Not only is this a premium MPV, but it is powered by electric powertrains, promising a quiet and comfortable journey for occupants. BYD has priced it at Rs 26.9 lakh (Ex-sh), which is a tempting proposition for MPV buyers in India.

BYD eMAX 7

With the launch of BYD eMAX 7, the company has unlocked a new chapter by refining its offerings in this segment. It has to be noted that eMAX 7 is the successor of the now-discontinued e6 MPV. There are four colours to choose from – Cosmos Black, Crystal White, Harbour Grey and Quartz Blue.

BYD has launched eMAX 7 in two trim levels – Premium and Superior, catering to a wider audience. While Premium trim comes with a 55.4 kWh battery pack promising 420 km of range on a single charge (NEDC), Superior boasts a larger 71.8 kWh battery pack with 530 km on a single charge (NEDC).

Premium supports a maximum of 89 kW DC charging, while Superior can charge at speeds up to 115 kW DC. Where AC charging is concerned, both get 7 kW support. Both trims come equipped with a sole 310 Nm electric motor driving the front wheels with 180 km/h top speed. Premium packs 161 bhp of peak power with 10.1s 0-100 km/h and Superior has 201 bhp with 8.6s 0-100 km/h sprint.

Where dimensions are concerned, BYD eMAX 7 measures 4,710 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, 1,690 mm in height and a long 2,800 mm wheelbase. Ground clearance is 170 mm and there is a 180L boot space with 3rd row up, which can be expanded to 580L with 3rd row folded down.

Exterior highlights

BYD eMAX 7 comes with all four disc brakes as standard. It has to be noted that only the front discs are ventilated type. 17-inch alloy wheels are standard too, wrapped with 225/55-R17 tyres. When compared to e6, eMAX 7 boasts a lot more soothing and mature design. It has a Dragon Face design with a handsome fascia.

Both LED headlights are connected with a strip in the middle that also carries BYD logo. Front bumper has an interesting design to reduce visual bulk and creases on the tapering bonnet give some aggression. Charging port is at the rear right quarter panel and Superior trim also offers an electrically operated tailgate.

Premium interiors

On the inside, well laid-out dashboard along with a three-spoke steering take centre stage. BYD eMAX 7 comes with both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations and synthetic leather seat upholstery is standard. Depending on the trim, both front seats are electrically adjustable and have a ventilation function.

The main highlight is that it has a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Instrument cluster gets a 5-inch TFT display. Other notable features include a panoramic glass roof, automatic climate control, all-row AC vents, VTO (Vehicle To Load), keyless entry, NFC key card, wireless charger, air purifier and Black+Brown interiors, among others.

Where safety is concerned, BYD eMAX 7 comes with Level-2 ADAS with Superior trim with auto emergency braking and adaptive cruise control and others. Standard safety features include a 360-degree camera, auto hold with electronic parking brake, multiple airbags (front, side and curtain), seat belt reminders, TPMS, ABS, ESC, TCS, EBD, hill hold and more.