BYD eMAX 7 Vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid – Specs, Prices Compared

The fully electric BYD eMAX 7 boasts more performance with up to 201 bhp and 310 Nm, sprinting from 0-100 km/h in just 8.6 seconds

With the launch of BYD eMAX 7, India just got another premium MPV to spoil the buyers around the festive season. Currently, it is Toyota that absolutely trounces rivals in the premium MPV space with the popular Innova Crysta and the newer and more tech-savvy Innova Hycross.

Because Innova Crysta is a ladder frame MPV powered by a diesel engine, it is not an immediate rival to BYD eMAX 7. Leaving Toyota’s Innova Hycross Hybrid as the primary size-wise and price-wise rival. How does the just-launched BYD eMAX 7 compare against Innova Hycross Hybrid on paper? Let’s take a look.

BYD eMAX 7 Vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid

The comparison, BYD eMAX 7 vs Innova Hycross, is a lot more interesting than one might think. We say this because BYD is priced very attractively and the top-spec Superior trim even undercuts Innova Hycross Hybrid’s top-spec ZX(O) trim, despite packing a larger 71.8 kWh battery as opposed to Innova Hycross’ small 1.6 kWh – 1.7 kWh battery pack.

Among the main reasons for BYD eMAX 7’s attractive pricing is due to the more attractive tax benefits pure EVs enjoy over Hybrid vehicles. Dimensionally, both vehicles are close to each other, but Innova Hycross is 45 mm longer, 35 mm wider, 95 mm taller and has a 50mm longer wheelbase when compared to eMAX 7. Ground clearance is higher on Hycross by 15 mm.

Also, Hycross comes with larger 18-inch alloys, while eMAX 7 has 17-inchers. Because of the large proportions, Hycross’ 18-inch wheels look tiny, while the ones on eMAX 7 look adequate. Specs-wise, both are monocoque FWD vehicles and are yet to be crash-tested. BYD eMAX 7 has up to 71.8 kWh battery with up to 530 km claimed pure electric range.

On Hycross, battery is a tiny unit and Toyota doesn’t mention pure electric range at all. In Pure EV mode, maximum speed Hycross can achieve is 40 km/h, beyond which the IC engine takes over. Where performance is concerned, eMAX 7 has an upper hand as it has up to 201 bhp of peak power and 310 Nm of peak torque and can sprint to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and hit 180 km/h top speed.

Which is more feature loaded?

As both vehicles closely match in Ex-sh pricing, prospective buyers might aggressively compare between the two in the features department. Starting with safety features, both get ADAS with multiple airbags along with a 360-degree camera. Both offer front electrically adjustable seats, front ventilated seats, auto LED headlights, wireless charging pad, electronic parking brake, electric tailgate and more.

However, Innova Hycross takes the cake here as it concentrates a lot more on 2nd row passengers. It offers rear sun shades and electrically adjustable seats with ottomans. Also, Toyota rightfully offers a separate climate zone for 2nd row passengers, unlike many OEMs who offer dual-zone feature for each front occupants, which isn’t logical.

In comparison, eMAX 7 offers a single zone climate control and even misses out on an auto-dimming IRVM. BYD eMAX 7 strikes back when it comes to infotainment experience as it offers a larger 12.8-inch screen, which is rotatable to suit personal preferences and it is the only one to offer projector headlights, swipe-style rear indicators, TPMS and an NFC key card.

Hycross offers a panoramic sunroof, while eMAX 7 gets a fixed glass roof. On paper, BYD eMAX 7 appears to be a more performance-oriented driver/owner’s vehicle. Whereas, Innova Hycross appears to be more catering to chauffeur-driven owners owing to its extensive rear-seat conveniences. Price and features-wise, they are pretty neck-and-neck, with both boasting strengths in their own regards.