BYD EV Records 472.41 Kmph Top Speed – World’s Fastest EV, Beats Rimac

Track-focused version of Yangwang U9 has advanced features such as quad motors, 1200V architecture and real-time suspension adjustments

In a development that underscores BYD’s technological prowess, a track-focused version of Yangwang U9 supercar has emerged as the fastest EV on the planet. This record was earlier held by Rimac Nevera R. The track-focused Yangwang U9 hypercar has some insane specs and a range of advanced equipment. Let’s check out the details.

BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition – Performance

In its statement, BYD has stated that the track version of Yangwang U9 has achieved a top speed of 472.41 km/h. This track run took place at the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) facility in Germany. It’s the same track where Nevera R had earlier created multiple records such as top speed and fastest 0 to 60 km/h, 0 to 100 km/h and 0 to 400 km/h timings.

But now, BYD Yangwang U9 track-focused version has emerged as the fastest EV in the world. As compared to Yangwang U9’s 472.41 km/h, the Rimac Nevera R had achieved a top speed of 431.45 km/h. This record was created in July 2025. As is evident, Yangwang U9 track-focused version has established a clear lead in top speed. The track-focused Yangwang U9 is approximately 80 km/h faster than the standard Yangwang U9. The latter had achieved a top speed of 391.94 km/h during a track run in November 2024.

Driving the track-focused BYD Yangwang U9 was Marc Basseng, a German racing driver. The electric hypercar is equipped with quad electric motors. Each of these generates 555 kW or 755 PS, producing a combined output of more than 2,207 kW or 3,000 PS. Power-to-weight ratio works out at 1,200 PS per ton.

In comparison, the Rimac Nevera R generates a combined power output of 1,571 kW or 2,017 PS with the four electric motors. Its power-to-weight ratio is 978 PS per ton. Considering the intense battle for top speed, Rimac Nevera R or another model could make an attempt at setting a new record in the future. For now, the track-focused BYD Yangwang U9 leads the race.

Advanced hardware

To achieve and sustain such high speeds, the track-focused Yangwang U9 utilizes state-of-the-art equipment. To harness its immense power, the hypercar features advanced torque vectoring technology. For optimal traction, the EV makes use of BYD e4 Platform’s DiSus-X Intelligent Body Control System. This works by making real-time adjustments to the suspension. For example, damping force and ride height are adjusted to keep the vehicle stable during extreme cornering and acceleration.

Track-focused Yangwang U9 uses a specialized thermal management system to ensure optimal cooling during extreme conditions. The hypercar is claimed to be the first to use a mass-produced 1200V ultra-high-voltage vehicle platform. There are some peculiar aspects as well such as potential use of duct tape to cover the gaps in the body panelling. This could have worked to improve aerodynamics.

Another interesting aspect is that track-focused Yangwang U9 does not use a rear wing. The hypercar runs on track-focused semi-slick tires, which have been developed in partnership with Singapore-based Giti Tire. These are made from specialized compound materials and have a bespoke tread design. To reduce relative slippage between the rim and the tyre, a high-viscosity lubricant has been used. Slippage is also reduced with a special knurling treatment.