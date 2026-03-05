BYD Great Tang Luxury SUV Debuts – 950 km Range, 5.3m Length

World’s best-selling electric car manufacturer by volumes, BYD (Build Your Dreams) has just unveiled its flagship electric SUV under the BYD brand. Called BYD Great Tang (Datang in Chinese), this large ultra luxury electric SUV is set to launch today, 5th March, 2026. Ahead of its launch, BYD has revealed interior and exterior images. Let’s take a closer look.

BYD Great Tang Luxury SUV Debuts

The just unveiled BYD Great Tang luxury electric SUV falls in the full-size segment, owing to its size quotient. Speaking of, BYD Great Tang measures up to 5,302 mm in length, 1,999 mm in width, up to 1,800 mm in height and has a long wheelbase of 3,100 mm. Wheel sizes can go till 21-inchers and tyre width can go till 275-section.

While the battery size is not confirmed by BYD, the Chinese Ministry of industry and Information (MIIT) have provided a glimpse of its weight and range. Depending on variant, BYD Great Tang can weigh between 2,640 kg and 2,970 kg, where kerb weight is concerned and up to 3,575 kg where gross weight is concerned.

In term of design, BYD Great Tang gets a triple tone treatment with body colour, Silver contrast on roof line, ORVMs and door handles and lastly, Black treatment on the actual roof. There’s a full width LED DRL on top and LED headlights are sleek multi-beam units arranged vertically in the bumper.

There’s also an element above its front windshield which might house its radar and camera units. Silver element in side profile offers a good contrast and a sophisticated look. Wheels get a stately design, which are usually seen in ultra luxury vehicles. Rear is kept tidy and stately with connected LED tail lights.

Luxurious Interiors

BYD Great Tang will be offered in a 7-seater layout in a 2+2+3 seating configuration. The dashboard is pretty simple and gets three screens (one for infotainment, one for driver’s instrumentation and one for co-driver’s entertainment). There seems to be two wireless charging pads on centre console. Screen sizes are yet to be revealed.

There’s another roof-mounted screen at the back for rear seat entertainment. 2nd row occupants get lounge seats with ottomans, deployable tables and a refrigerator. Other notable features include God’s Eye ADAS suite, DiSus-P intelligent body control among others. Not a lot is revealed about BYD Great Tang yet, but materials look exquisite and high quality.

As of now, BYD Great Tang is unveiled only as a pure electric full-size luxury SUV and there will be a PHEV version in the future. There will be RWD and AWD options to choose from. Peak power with RWD variants can go till 496 bhp and AWD variant will add another 288 bhp front motor. This is a 1000V architecture and it even supports 1000 KW DC charging too, adding 200 km in just 5 minutes. Range can go till 950 km and top speed till 250 km/h.





