BYD India Sales Cross 10k Milestone – Expands Presence Nationwide

Across global markets, BYD is the largest manufacturer of NEVs, with total cumulative sales worldwide at more than 13 million units

BYD entered the Indian market in 2021. Their first offering in the PV segment was Atto 3, launched in November 2022. Over the years, new models have been added to the portfolio such as BYD Seal sedan, Sealion 7 SUV coupe and eMAX 7 MPV. BYD has achieved many milestones in India, the latest being the 10,000+ deliveries. Let’s get more insights into BYD’s India operations.

BYD 10,000+ deliveries completed

Even when importing its cars as semi-knocked down kits, which attracts taxes, BYD is still able to offer reasonable pricing. BYD cars are assembled at the company’s facility in Tamil Nadu. With the delivery of the 10,000th electric vehicle in India, BYD has achieved a significant milestone. It reflects consumer confidence and trust in the brand and also the willingness to embrace sustainable mobility solutions.

In addition to offering reliable, performance-oriented products with advanced safety and cutting-edge tech features, BYD has also focused on building a complete ecosystem. It includes things like robust after-sales service, extended warranty programs and nationwide roadside assistance. These have been crucial in building an ecosystem of trust, care and easy accessibility.

BYD currently operates 44 dealerships across major cities. A number of crucial partnerships have been formed to enhance overall user experience. For example, Relux Electric has been onboarded to provide charging services to BYD car users in a seamless and hassle-free manner. These partnerships are helping accelerate EV adoption in India.

BYD sales performance

BYD is currently the 5th largest EV manufacturer in India in terms of sales volumes. Sales in July 2025 were at 458 units, a YoY gain of 29%. Total sales in H1 2025 were at 2,449 units, a YoY gain of 137%. In this period, BYD commanded a market share of 3%. BYD sales numbers for August are expected to be higher than July since 447 units have already been sold as of 25th August. At this rate, BYD could reach annual sales of around 5,000 units by the end of this year. Sales could be higher during the festive season.

Globally, BYD has sold more than 13 million NEVs. Calculations reveal that BYD cars globally have helped reduce carbon emissions by 106.52 billion kilograms (as of July 31, 2025). This is comparable to CO2 that would have been absorbed by around 1.77 billion trees.

BYD has consistently ranked in the Top 10 Most Valuable Global Automotive Brands by Kantar BrandZ for three consecutive years. As a brand, BYD is valued at USD 14.4 billion. Its valuation has witnessed a YoY improvement of 43.6%. These numbers underscore BYD’s growing dominance in the NEV space.

To boost sales further, BYD will be introducing multiple new products in India. One of these will be the Atto 2, expected to be the most affordable BYD EV in India. BYD could also consider local manufacturing if the geopolitical scenario emerges favourable in the future.