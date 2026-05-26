BYD India Teases DM-i Hybrid Tech (1,000 Kms Range) – Sealion 6 Or Atto 2 PHEV Launch Likely Soon

BYD India has shared a new teaser on its social media channels, hinting at the arrival of its DM-i plug-in hybrid technology for the Indian market. The teaser prominently mentions “BYD DM-i” and “Super Plug-in Hybrid EV”, marking the first official indication that BYD could soon introduce a PHEV in India.

Interestingly, this teaser comes shortly after both the BYD Sealion 6 PHEV and the smaller Atto 2 crossover were spotted testing in India. Globally, both these SUVs are offered with BYD’s DM-i hybrid technology. This suggests that BYD India could be preparing to launch either the Sealion 6 DM-i, Atto 2 DM-i, or possibly both in the future.

What Is BYD DM-i?

BYD’s DM-i technology is essentially an intelligent plug-in hybrid system designed to deliver an EV-first driving experience. Unlike conventional hybrids where the petrol engine often plays the dominant role, DM-i systems prioritize electric driving while using the internal combustion engine mainly for extending range and supporting efficiency.

The teaser itself highlights this philosophy with the line: “Super Intelligent Efficient Electric Beyond Hybrid.” Globally, BYD positions DM-i as a bridge between traditional hybrids and full EVs. Depending on battery size and configuration, these models can travel significant distances in pure electric mode while also offering combined range exceeding 1,000 km.

Sealion 6 PHEV Already Spied In India

Just a few days ago, BYD Sealion 6 PHEV was spotted testing undisguised in India. Also sold internationally as the Song Plus and Seal U, the Sealion 6 is a mid-size SUV with premium positioning. It features BYD’s latest Ocean Series design language and is expected to rival premium electrified SUVs in India.

Globally, the Sealion 6 DM-i is available with multiple hybrid configurations combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine with BYD Blade Battery technology and electric motors. The SUV offers features like a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen, ADAS suite, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof and AWD capability in higher variants. It is likely to be priced in the Rs 45-50 lakh range.

Atto 2 DM-i Could Also Be In Play

However, the teaser may not necessarily point only towards the Sealion 6. BYD Atto 2 was also spotted testing in India earlier, and globally, the compact SUV is available with DM-i plug-in hybrid technology as well.

Internationally, the Atto 2 DM-i is positioned as a compact plug-in hybrid SUV built on an electric-first platform. It combines EV-like driving characteristics with a petrol engine backup for long-distance usability. Depending on variant, it offers pure EV range of up to around 90 km along with very high fuel efficiency figures.

Globally, Atto 2 DM-i gets features like a rotating touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, connected tech and multiple battery options. Its more compact footprint (4.3m long) could make it more suitable for urban Indian buyers compared to the larger Sealion 6. Prices could be in the range of Rs 25 lakhs.

BYD Expanding Beyond Pure EVs In India

Currently, BYD India’s lineup consists entirely of electric vehicles including Atto 3, eMAX 7, Seal and Sealion 7. These models are positioned between around Rs 25 lakh and Rs 60 lakh. With DM-i technology, BYD appears ready to diversify beyond pure EVs and enter the plug-in hybrid segment as well. This could help the company target buyers who want electric driving benefits but are still hesitant about fully transitioning to EVs due to charging infrastructure or long-distance usage concerns.