BYD India’s First Plugin Hybrid With 1,000 Kms Range – Debuts 9th June

World’s #1 electric car manufacturer, BYD (Build Your Dreams), has been operating in India with a bunch of premium vehicles brought in via the CBU route (Completely Built Units). All these vehicles BYD is offering for India, are fully electric. Now, the auto-giant is gearing up to launch a new PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle).

While the company has not confirmed what it is or what route they will take to launch in India (CBU or CKD), we know that it will make a grand debut on 9th of June, 2026. Speculations suggest it could be Atto 2 DM-i or Sealion 6 DM-i.

BYD Plugin Hybrid Launch

On their social media handles, BYD has teased that they will launch their first-ever plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, dubbed ‘DM-i Super Plug-In Hybrid EV’ powertrain. The company has made quite a name for itself for premium and luxury electric vehicles and is keen on creating a space for premium PHEVs in India, which is in nascent stages.

BYD has not confirmed whether this is just a debut or a launch, but something big in PHEV space from BYD will happen on 9th of June, 2026. There are two potential vehicles BYD could launch and both of them have been spied in India. One is BYD Sealion 6 DM-i, which was spied testing even before Sealion 7 launch.

Second potential vehicle is Atto 2 DM-i, which is smaller and could potentially hit an attractive price point for a PHEV in India too. We wish BYD launched both models at two different price points so that there is a better penetration of PHEVs in the country among vehicles with electrified powertrains.

What to expect?

In size, BYD Atto 2 is similar to other C Segment mid-size SUVs in the country like Creta, Seltos, Duster and Sierra. It packs a 1.5L NA Petrol engine mated to either a 7.8 kWh or 18 kWh battery pack options with promised combined range of up to 928 km and 998 km or pure electric range of up to 40 km and 90 km, respectively.

BYD Sealion 6, on the other hand, is significantly larger in size, comparable in the length to a Toyota Fortuner. It also packs a 1.5L engine, but with an option of a turbocharger and much larger battery pack options – 18.3 kWh and 26.6 kWh. NA Petrol PHEV setup is FWD only with 218 bhp and Turbo Petrol PHEV versions get AWD as standard with a total system output of 344 bhp. Combined range can go till 1,092 km and pure electric range can go till 140 km.