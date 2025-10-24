BYD Kei Car Teased For Japanese Market Launch – 20 kWh, 180 KM Range

Scheduled to debut at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2025, BYD’s first electric kei car is expected to be launched in 2026

BYD is often in the news for its premium product offerings and ever-growing technology prowess. But in a surprising move, BYD has announced plans to introduce its first-ever electric kei car in Japan. The new model makes history as the first foreign-built electric kei car in Japan. Let’s check out the details.

BYD electric kei car for Japan

BYD’s first kei car matches the signature features of kei cars seen in Japan. Spy shots have revealed a tall, boxy profile, focused on optimizing interior space. Key highlights include rectangular lighting elements, a flat front fascia and a small bonnet. Moving to the side, BYD’s kei car has a flat roof, double A-pillars, square windows, a flat beltline and circular wheel arches.

BYD’s kei car has a low ground clearance and short overhangs. Wheels are installed at the extreme corners, something that is likely to enhance cabin space. Above the rear fender, the visible groove indicates the presence of sliding door rail tracks. Sliding doors ensure seamless ingress and egress and can also be useful when loading large luggage items. Various other kei cars such as Suzuki Spacia and Honda N-Box come with sliding rear doors.

At the rear, BYD’s kei car has a flat windshield and top-mounted wiper. Similar to other kei cars, BYD’s model will have a wide-opening boot lid for easy access. With the rear seats folded, a wide variety of cargo and equipment can be accommodated.

Performance, specs

While official details are yet to be announced, BYD’s kei car for Japan is expected to be equipped with a 20-kWh battery pack. It could have a range of around 180 km, as per WLTC standards. The kei car could support fast charging of up to 100 kW. BYD could install a heat pump to maintain cabin temperature more efficiently and improve comfort. More details are expected to be revealed at the Japan Mobility Show.

BYD is likely to launch its first kei car in Japan at a competitive price point. Starting price could be around JPY 2.5 million (Rs 14.38 lakh). At this price point, BYD’s kei car will be more accessible than rivals like Nissan Sakura and Mitsubishi eK X EV. It will be interesting to see how BYD’s first kei car fares against local Japanese brands. As of now, Japan’s kei car segment is dominated by brands like Suzuki, Honda and Daihatsu.

BYD’s entry into Japan’s kei car segment marks a new chapter in the history of kei cars. These were introduced in 1949, primarily as a tool to boost economic recovery after World War II. Kei cars were affordable, fuel-efficient and their small size ensured easy access across urban areas with narrow streets. The compact size is also useful in tackling parking challenges. Kei cars in Japan have lower taxes and affordable third-party liability insurance.