BYD Launches 1,000 Volt Super E-Platform – 5 Minute Charging To Give 400 Kms Range

BYD’s Super E-Platform 1000 Kw charging speeds will be two times faster as compared to Tesla’s TSLA.O that offers 500 kW charging speed

In a live streamed event held at the BYD headquarters in Shenzhen, founder Wang Chuanfu has announced Super E-Platform. This new charging platform supports quicker charging of 1,000 kW (1 MW), thereby allowing cars to travel upto 400 km (249 miles) on 5 minute charge. This means for every 1 second on charge, the vehicle will get over 1 km of range.

With expansive adoption of electric vehicles, charging time needs to be reduced drastically. The new fast charging technology from BYD will ensure that EV owners spend as much time at a charging station as it takes to fuel up ICE vehicles at any gas station. BYD’s Super E-Platform allows for a charging speed of 1000 kW, which the company asserts will be two times faster as compared to Tesla’s TSLA.O that offers 500 kW charging speed.

BYD’s Super E-Platform

Called Super E-Platform, this ends all concerns of EV drivers that till date have to rely on other automaker’s charging stations or public charging ports to charge their vehicles. This new architecture will be making its way onto two new electric vehicles, Han L sedan and Tang L SUV. Both these models are open for pre-sales with an official launch set for early next month.

Further, BYD also plans to expand their fast charging networks across the country. Plans are afoot to set up over 4,000 such super-fast charging units across China, catering to this new platform. The company will also attach energy storage facilities to ensure that this 1,000 kW charging power is available even in locations that have lower power capacities. Blade batteries will support fast charging for higher performance of electric vehicles. They allow for quicker ion transfer in the electrolyte relating to lower resistance and hence faster charging.

These batteries are 10C charging multiplier which means that the batteries can be fully charged in 1/10th of an hour, which is 6 minutes. This according to the company is the highest in the world. 1,000 kW is 1 MW – megawatt, which is a unit of charging power being used for the first time in the industry.

BYD’s Fast Charging Breakthrough

BYD’s Super E-Platform is a further sign of the growing impetus being shown to electric cars in China. It will also prove to be a game changer for the global electric car markets, lessening tensions of spending longer periods at charging stations. This technology will also put BYD ahead of Tesla in the race for faster charging.

BYD’s new Han L EV and Tang L EV have been opened for pre-sales in China. Launch date is set for early April 2025. Coming in a price range of 270,000 – 350,000 yuan (Rs 32 lakh to 42 lakh). These two models receive a 1000V high-voltage system along with 10C charging facilities. It is positioned on the BYD Super E-Platform and allows for acceleration from 0-100 kmph in two seconds. Han L EV sedan receives a 1000 V platform and an 83.2 kWh LFP battery. This is the same battery pack size which is on offer with BYD Sealion 7 SUV that was recently launched in India.