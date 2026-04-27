BYD Leopard 8 PHEV Patented In India – 5.2m Length, 748 PS, 1200km Range

BYD (Build Your Dreams) is set to increase its presence in the Indian market with new car launches. Atto 2 is the most likely to launch first and has been spied testing with full camouflage too. Also, there have been a few car designs patented in the Indian market too. We saw the design patents of BYD Denza Z9 GT and BYD Denza N9.

Now, a new SUV has been patented in India by BYD Company Limited, which may have some probability of launching. We’re talking about the Leopard 8 PHEV which goes with other names within the brand’s ecosystems. Let’s take a closer look.

BYD Leopard 8 PHEV Patented In India

Depending on the market, this SUV takes different names, while being the same actual vehicle. These include BYD Leopard 8, Fangchengbao Bao 8 and BYD Denza D8. Either way, this is a full-size luxurious SUV with a plug-in Hybrid powertrain. Considering how Indian market is about to open up to premium and luxury PHEVs, one could predict that BYD may launch it in India.

In terms of design, BYD Leopard 8 is an old-school boxy SUV with a dominating silhouette and rugged design aesthetic. It gets conventional headlight positioning along with a chunky and muscular front bumper. It rides on large alloy wheels that can go till 21-inches in size. There are three distinct design elements on the windshield too.

Chunky body claddings, a semi-open grille with vertical slat design, roof rails, large ORVMs, clamshell bonnet, upright windshield, muscular door claddings, flush door handles, large glass area with a thick C Pillar design, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, conventional LED tail lights, high-mount stop light, robust-looking rear bumper and other elements are notable.

Dimensionally, BYD Leopard 8 measures 5,195 mm in length, 1,994 mm in width, 1,905 mm in height and has a 2,920 mm long wheelbase. On the inside, the dashboard is dominated by a large 17.3-inch free-standing infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch co-driver touchscreen, a sizeable steering wheel with a flat bottom and more.

What to expect?

Centre console and steering wheel seem to have physical controls too. A 50-inch AR-enabled HUD, wireless charger, a floating effect for centre console, 18-speaker audio system, 2+2+2 or 2+3+2 seating layout options, Huawei’s Qiankun ADS 3.0 (ADAS suite), BYD’s own BYD9000 chip are other notable attributes.

Powering the BYD Leopard 8 is a plug-in Hybrid system that utilises a 36.8 kWh Blade battery along with a 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine. The battery sends juice to two electric motors and the total system output of this Hybrid powertrain can go till 748 PS and 760 Nm. Promised pure electric range is 100 km and total range can go till 1,200 km. 0-100 km/h sprint is promised at 4.8 seconds.















