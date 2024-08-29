BYD M6 Electric MPV Teased Ahead Of Launch – E6 Replacement

Ahead of BYD M6 electric MPV launch, the company has officially de-listed their current electric MPV, E6, from the website

India’s electric car landscape is slowly being populated with new vehicles. More brands are exploring electric powertrains today, than before. Apart from launching new vehicles, existing electric cars need to be updated too. We’re talking about BYD E6 update, which is confirmed to be launched in India soon.

BYD M6 India Launch Confirmed

There is very little light as to what it will be called. Said model is teased officially by BYD and will launch soon. As seen in the teaser, BYD has shown a glimpse of its upcoming electric vehicle. We can see penta-element LED headlights along with Atto 3 inspired front grill. These attributes point towards one vehicle, which is BYD M6.

This incoming electric vehicle is highly likely to be BYD M6 electric MPV which will replace the aging E6 on sale in India. BYD has went one step ahead and has de-listed E6 from its Indian lineup too. Further strengthening our speculation. The line “Transformation to new Generation” was followed by a “7”. The “7” in BYD India’s teaser might represent that it is a 7-seater as well.

BYD’s teaser on social media handle also mentioned the word “Max”. For context, BYD Song Max is another name for BYD M6. These easter eggs suggest that Indian model might get a new name – E7, E6 Max, E7 Max, M7, M6 Max, M7 Max are some of the possibilities. That said, name of this upcoming E6 replacing electric MPV is highly likely to be M6.

We say this because it was launched in Indonesia in July 2024 as BYD M6. Price ranges between IDR 379 million (Rs 20.6 lakh) and IDR 429 million (Rs 23.3 lakh). There are three trim levels in Indonesia – Standard 7 Seater, Superior 7 Seater and Superior Captain 6 Seater. There are four colours offered – Crystal White, Cosmos Black, Harbour Grey and Ink Stone Blue.

What does it get?

Dimension-wise, BYD M6 measures 4,710 mm long, 1,810 mm wide, 1,690 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 225/55 rubber and the ground clearance is 170 mm. Overall design looks like it is an evolution of BYD E6, which it is. BYD is flaunting the MPV design and is not selling it as a fake SUV with body cladding.

We already spoke about the LED headlights. BYD calls it “Diamond Starlight Levitation LED Headlights”. There is a neat kink in the window line that reminds me of a Tata Hexa, for some reason. On the inside, we will see a 12.8-inch rotating infotainment display, a well-laid-out dashboard, seating for 6 or 7 passengers, a large sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless charging pad, electric tailgate, ADAS and more.

Powertrain-wise, India will probably get a sole 71.8 kWh BYD Blade battery with a claimed range of 530 km on a single charge (NEDC certified). There might be a 200 bhp electric motor, powering the front wheels with 310 Nm of instant torque capable of propelling M6 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds. There is a smaller 55 kWh version too, which is less likely to make it to our shores. Launch timeline was not revealed, but festive season is a lucrative proposition for any OEM.