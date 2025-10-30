BYD Racco Kei Car Unveiled – 2026 Japan Launch Likely

Built exclusively for Japan, BYD’s first-ever kei car will take on rivals such as Honda N-Box, Suzuki Spacia and Nissan Sakura

BYD is looking to strengthen its presence in the Japanese market. The company already sells cars like the Dolphin, Seal, Yuan PLUS (Atto 3) and Sealion 7 in Japan. The kei car segment offers a good opportunity for growth, as this space accounts for around 38% of the Japanese car market. BYD just unveiled its first kei car for Japan in the form of Racco at the Japan Mobility Show 2025.

BYD Racco kei car – Design, features

Similar to other kei cars, BYD’s kei car has a boxy profile and mostly flat body panelling. Kei cars in Japan have to follow some mandates related to their size. For example, a kei car cannot be more than 3.4 meters long, 1.48 meters wide and 2 meters tall. In the case of ICE kei cars, the engine displacement cannot exceed 670 cc. Kei cars have to follow these specifications, as these vehicles get special incentives such as lower taxes and affordable insurance premiums for third-party liability cover.

With limited size to play with, coupled with the need to optimize interior space, a boxy profile is a natural design choice for kei cars. BYD Racco has distinctive C-shaped lighting elements, a small bonnet, a closed-off grille and a flat bumper section with circular fog lamps. The windshield is just a few degrees short of being completely 90-degrees.

Distinctive features include dual A-pillars holding a triangular side glass and blacked-out pillars for a floating roof effect. BYD’s kei car Racco has square windows, blacked-out ORVMs, a flat roofline, circular wheel arches, conventional door handles, sporty alloy wheels and rear sliding doors. To optimize the wheelbase, the wheels are located at the extreme ends. This has resulted in short overhangs at both ends.

At the rear, BYD Racco has wraparound tail lamps and a flat windscreen. It measures 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide and 1,800 mm tall. Inside, BYD Racco has a floating touchscreen and a three-spoke steering wheel. Interior spaces and control panels are expected to follow a minimalist design approach, focused on practicality. A comprehensive range of safety features are expected to be offered with BYD’s first kei car.

Performance, range

While official details about the powertrain are not available, BYD’s kei car is expected to be equipped with a 20 kWh LFP battery. It could have a range of around 180 km, as per WLTC standard. Fast charging of up to 100 kW will be possible. With a heat pump air conditioning system, the kei car will ensure both optimal comfort and efficiency.

BYD could launch its first kei car in Japan at a starting price of JPY 2 million (Rs 11.60 lakh) to JPY 2.5 million (Rs 15 lakh). BYD kei car will take on rivals such as Honda N-Box, Suzuki Spacia and Nissan Sakura. Honda N-Box is available at a starting price of 1.78 million yen (Rs 10.33 lakh), whereas the Sakura costs 2.54 million yen (Rs 14.72 lakh). Will BYD launch this in India? Only time will tell.