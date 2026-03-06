BYD Reveals 2nd Gen Blade Battery – 10 to 70% In 5 Minutes, 1500 kW Flash Chargers

Chinese EV giant BYD has unveiled the second generation of its Blade battery along with a new ultra-fast charging system capable of delivering up to 1,500 kW. The new battery technology promises significantly faster charging times and improved driving range, marking the first major upgrade to the Blade battery since its introduction in 2020.

The announcement was made during BYD’s recent technology showcase event in China. The company claims that vehicles equipped with the new Blade Battery 2.0 can charge from 10% to 70% in just 5 minutes, while a 10% to 97% charge can be achieved in around 9 minutes. Even under extremely cold conditions of –30°C, the battery can reportedly charge from 20% to 97% in about 12 minutes.

Higher Energy Density, Improved Thermal Management

The second-generation Blade battery features a 5% improvement in energy density compared to the first generation. BYD has also introduced a new internal cooling architecture designed to reduce heat buildup during high-speed charging.

According to the company, the battery incorporates a high-speed internal channel and advanced thermal management system to better control temperatures when handling extremely high charging power. Safety remains a key focus as well, with the battery said to have passed multiple safety tests exceeding China’s latest national standards.

1,500 kW Flash Charging Technology

Alongside the battery upgrade, BYD also introduced its new Flash Charging system, capable of delivering up to 1,500 kW charging speeds. This is significantly higher than most existing public charging infrastructure, which typically operates in the 250 kW to 350 kW range globally.

The Flash chargers use a T-shaped pulley cable system, allowing the charging connector to be easily moved to either side of the vehicle while keeping cables off the ground. The charging stations also integrate solar generation, battery storage and charging hardware into a single system, helping reduce load on the power grid while enabling extremely high power delivery. BYD plans to deploy 20,000 Flash charging stations across China by the end of 2026, with more than 4,000 already installed as of early March.

1,000+ km Driving Range Possible

The new battery technology is expected to significantly extend EV driving range. BYD claims that vehicles using the updated battery pack can deliver over 1,000 km of driving range under CLTC testing conditions. Models expected to receive the new battery include the Denza Z9 GT from BYD’s premium brand Denza and the Yangwang U7 from its luxury sub-brand Yangwang. Both vehicles are positioned as high-performance EVs with advanced electric powertrains.

Could Reduce One Of EVs’ Biggest Drawbacks

Ultra-fast charging is widely seen as one of the most important developments needed to accelerate EV adoption. Long charging times compared to conventional refuelling remain a key concern for many buyers. With charging times potentially dropping to under 10 minutes, BYD’s new battery and charging system could narrow the gap between EV charging and conventional fuel filling.

What It Means For India

BYD currently sells several EVs in India including the BYD Atto 3, BYD Seal, BYD Sealion 7 and BYD eMax 7. While the company has not confirmed when the second-generation Blade battery will reach the Indian market, the technology could eventually benefit local EV buyers as well. Additionally, several global automakers source battery technology from BYD, meaning the impact of this upgrade could extend beyond BYD-branded vehicles.

With the EV market becoming increasingly competitive worldwide, BYD’s latest battery innovation is clearly aimed at pushing the boundaries of charging speed, range and convenience for electric vehicles.