BYD Seal X Homologated – Production Version Of Ocean-M Concept

Based on the recently showcase Ocean-M Concept, BYD Seal X is a handsome-looking pure electric hatchback, larger than MG4 EV

Electric car juggernaut, BYD, is set to expand its product portfolio with a bunch of new vehicles. One of them is the BYD Seal X, which is the production-spec version of Ocean-M Concept recently showcased at Beijing Auto Show. The car was recently homologated by Chinese MIIT and it could emerge as a very important product for BYD.

BYD Seal X Homologated

Recently revealed by Chinese MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology), BYD Seal X is homologated as a pure electric sedan. Because it has Seal in the name, it falls under BYD’s popular Ocean lineup accompanied by Seagull and Dolphin, among others. BYD Seal lineup currently has Seal 06, Seal EV, Seal DM-i, and Seal U (a.k.a BYD Song Plus).

Initial speculations suggest the ‘X’ in BYD Seal X may be a variable nameplate placeholder. This is because the homologation declaration by Chinese MIIT had nameplates like Seal 06GT, Seal MINI and Seal 05EV. For the time being, let’s just call the recently homologated vehicle, BYD Seal X.

Overall design is very handsome and looks like an extension of BYD Seal EV. At the front, we like the new headlights with a wrap-around effect. BYD logo proudly sits between these headlights. Front bumper is all new with pronounced boomerang-shaped air ducts. The lower grill opens outwards and in the middle, gets a radar module for ADAS features.

At the side, front quarter panel has a stylised plaque similar to BYD Seal EV. ORVMs, flush-mounted door handles and the design patterns on side running board look similar to BYD Seal too. Wheels and overall silhouette of Seal X is unique and pays tribute to Ocean-M Concept on which it is based.

Hatchback style design is more evident at the rear and we have a flatter tailgate. Tail lights are connected in a black plaque. Rear bumper gets a black finish. Unlike the BYD Seal, there is no rear diffuser with BYD Seal X. Rear bumper is kept black to cut down on visual mass and overall rear design lends a sporty appeal.

Specs & hardware

BYD Seal X measures 4,630 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width, 1,490 mm in height and has a 2,820 mm long wheelbase. Wheels are 18-inchers wrapped with 225/50-R18 tyres and can be opted to have 19-inch wheels too. Both RWD and AWD variants will be on sale. Single motor variant will have 214 bhp and dual motor variant will pack 416 bhp.

The homologation document also shows a mid variant with 308 bhp as well. Battery size is unknown, but they’re BYD Blade cells sourced from FinDreams (Lithium Iron Phosphate chemistry). BYD Seal X might go on sale in the coming months. India launch could be on the cards, but nothing can be said for certain.

Also read – BYD Seal EV First Drive Review