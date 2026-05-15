BYD Sealion 6 PHEV Spied Again – Launch This Year?

Also sold as Song Plus and Seal U across global markets, the Sealion 6 will be BYD’s first PHEV for the Indian market

BYD is looking to strengthen its India presence with multiple new models, local assembly and expansion of its dealer network. Another focus area is to build a more diversified portfolio beyond the existing all-electric lineup. One of the upcoming BYD models for India is the Sealion 6, which is part of the brand’s Ocean Series.

Ahead of its expected launch later this year, BYD Sealion 6 has been spied undisguised on road tests in India. Sealion 6 PHEV has been spied testing in India before too. Let’s check out the details.

BYD Sealion 6 – Exterior profile

A mid-size crossover SUV, BYD Sealion 6 measures 4,775 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,670 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,765 mm. It will be positioned as a premium, family-oriented SUV. In this latest sighting, the rear profile of the SUV can be seen. Key features include a raked rear windshield, connected tail lamps and a rugged bumper with metallic accents.

As compared to the Sealion 7 that BYD currently offers in India, the Sealion 6 has a more traditional SUV aesthetic. It has an upright, utility focused profile. Key exterior highlights include sleek, futuristic lines, slatted grille design, sharp LED headlamps and DRLs and a curvy bonnet with distinctive grooves. Side profile has traditional door handles in body-coloured finish, a prominent shoulder line, chrome-lined windows, large 19-inch alloy wheels, body cladding and a gently sloping roofline.

Interior features

Inside, BYD Sealion 6 offers a wide range of premium features. These include a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, a 12.3-inch LCD instrumentation and a 10-speaker Infinity audio system. Other highlights include a head up display (HUD), synthetic leather-wrapped seats and steering wheel, power adjustable driver’s seat, heated and ventilated front seats, voice assistant and USB Type-A and Type-C ports.

BYD Sealion 6 has two wireless phone chargers, automatic dual-zone air conditioner, keyless entry and start and a tire repair kit. Safety package is pretty robust with 7 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, rear camera and 360° surround view. Also included are features such as hill hold control, adaptive cruise control and automatic vehicle hold. A comprehensive range of ADAS features are available with the SUV.

Performance

Across global markets, BYD Sealion 6 is available with two powertrain options. One of these utilizes a 1.5-litre petrol engine, generating 98 PS and 122 Nm of torque. The SUV is equipped with an 18.3 kWh BYD Blade battery. The base variant has a FWD setup and its electric motor generates 145 kW (197 PS) and 300 Nm. Combined system output is 160 kW (217.5 PS). This variant can travel 80 km in pure electric mode.

The top variant utilizes a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, generating 130.5 PS and 220 Nm. This variant has all-wheel drive (AWD) and its electric motor makes 150 kW (204 PS). Combined power output is 238 kW (323.5 PS). The AWD variant has a pure electric range of 70 km. It is likely that India will be getting the top-spec AWD variant.

It is expected that BYD will launch the Sealion 6 in India by the end of this year. India will also be getting other NEVs this year in the mainstream segment. These include the Wuling Starlight (JSW MG Motor) and JSW Jetour T2 (JSW Motors).

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