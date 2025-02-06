BYD Sealion 6 Plug-In Hybrid Spied In India – 18.3 kWh Battery, 970 Km Range

At the Auto Expo 2025, BYD showcased their Sealion 6 alongside Sealion 7, which is slated to launch in India and bookings have commenced. However, Sealion 6 is spied testing on public roads in India without any camouflage. Is this an indication of a potential launch? Will this be the first PHEV to launch in India in the premium mainstream segment? Let’s take a look.

BYD Sealion 6 Plug-In Hybrid

Sparking launch speculations, we can see the BYD Sealion 6 PHEV being tested on Indian roads. This particular variant spied testing in India is a Plug-In Hybrid variant as suggested by the badge on tailgate that reads DM-i AWD. Where DM-i is BYD’s proprietary Plug-In Hybrid technology that reads Dual Mode Intelligence.

AWD also means this is the top-spec Premium variant. The powertrain is the main highlight of this vehicle and is the most interesting too. It is a Plug-In Hybrid powertrain that combines an 18.3 kWh battery pack and an IC engine. Total system output 320 bhp of peak power and 550 Nm of peak torque.

BYD’s Blade battery with a capacity of 18.3 kWh delivers 92 km of range on a single charge in Pure EV mode. Combined with a 60L fuel tank, BYD is promising around 1,000 km of total range. BYD is promising a combined fuel efficiency figure of 1.4L/100 km, which turns out to be 71.42 km/l mileage (fuel efficiency).

With AWD capability, BYD Sealion 6 Plug-In Hybrid can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. The Hybrid powertrain with 1.5L Xiaoyun can run on pure electric to 81 km, till the battery reaches 25% SOC. Post which, it switches to IC engine. Thus combining both efficiency and performance.

Will it launch in India?

Where design is concerned, BYD Sealion 6 looks like a smaller and less sharper version of BYD Sealion 7, which is slated to launch in India soon. It follows the design language of other BYD SUVs in the Ocean lineup. Overall, Sealion 6 looks quite handsome, premium and sophisticated SUV that could make an impact in Indian market.

We say this because Indian market has never seen the launch of a proper Hybrid vehicle in mainstream and premium mainstream segments. You must be wondering about the vehicles advertised as Hybrid. They are self-charging Hybrid vehicles with a tiny battery without any meaningful pure electric range. It is the Plug-in Hybrid vehicles that offer the best of both ICE and EV powertrains.

On the inside, we get a familiar-looking cabin that borrows elements from other BYD vehicles, which is not a bad thing at all. The 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment screen, 3-spoke steering wheel, 12.3-inch digital driver’s screen, ambient lighting, premium audio from Infinity, digital key, heated and ventilated front seats, dual wireless chargers, panoramic sunroof, ADAS and 360-degree cameras are some of the notable elements.

