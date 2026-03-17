BYD Sealion 7 Anniversary Edition Launched – Get Free 11 kW Charger, 2 Yr Service, 8 Yr Warranty

BYD India has launched Sealion 7 First Anniversary Edition in the country, marking one year of its flagship electric SUV. Bookings for this special edition have opened from 17th March 2026, with a booking amount of Rs 70,000. The Anniversary Edition brings exclusive benefits and cosmetic updates, while continuing with the same powertrain and feature set as the standard model.

Prices And Variants

BYD Sealion 7 continues to be offered in two variants – Premium and Performance, both powered by an 82.56 kWh battery pack. Prices start at Rs 49.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Premium variant, while the Performance variant is priced at Rs 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Exclusive Anniversary Benefits

The biggest highlight of the First Anniversary Edition is a new Tahiti Blue interior theme, enhancing the premium appeal of the cabin. Apart from this, the SUV remains unchanged mechanically and feature-wise. Bookings under this scheme are valid till 30th April 2026. As part of this limited-period offer, first 1,100 customers will receive:

– Complimentary 2 years free service & maintenance

– 11 kW home charger with installation

– Extended warranty on Low Voltage Battery (LVB)

Battery, Range And Performance

BYD Sealion 7 is powered by an 82.56 kWh Blade Battery and incorporates advanced technologies such as Cell-to-Body (CTB) structure and Intelligent Torque Adaptation Control (iTAC). The Performance variant can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, while the Premium variant achieves the same in 6.7 seconds.

In terms of range, the Premium variant offers up to 567 km, while the Performance variant delivers 542 km (NEDC). Warranty coverage includes 8 years / 160,000 km for the high voltage battery and 8 years / 150,000 km for the low voltage battery, which uses LFP technology.

Features And Interior

Sealion 7 continues to offer a premium feature list:

– 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen

– 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system

– Ventilated & heated seats

– 128-colour ambient lighting

– Panoramic glass roof

– 50W wireless charging

– Vehicle-to-Load (VTOL) functionality

With added ownership benefits and a refreshed interior theme, the Sealion 7 First Anniversary Edition aims to further strengthen BYD’s position in India’s premium EV segment. The limited benefits for early buyers could make this edition more attractive, especially for customers looking at a feature-loaded, high-performance electric SUV.