BYD Sealion 7 Launch Date Feb 17th – Specs, Features, Details

Expanding their electric vehicle lineup in India, BYD is poised to launch their 4th EV on 17th Feb 2025. Called the BYD Sealion 7, this electric SUV is part of the company’s globally successful Ocean series of cars. Prices will be announced at launch on 17th Feb and it is expected to sit above the Seal EV sedan in the company’s portfolio.

BYD Sealion 7 Launch Date & Bookings Info

The luxury electric SUV segment in India will soon witness the launch of BYD Sealion 7. The company is set to launch it on 17th February 2025. The company is calling it Pure Performance eSUV and it is positioned on the same e-Platform 3.0 as Seal sedan that is powered by BYD’s proprietary 8-in-1 electric powertrain that can rev up to a bonkers 23,000 RPM!

There are two variants with BYD Sealion 7 – Premium and Performance. Both variants get the same 82.56 kWh battery pack and identical features and equipment. The only difference between both these variants is in drivetrain where Performance variants get two electric motors with AWD, while Premium variant only gets one motor with RWD.

Sealion 7 gets four colour options – Cosmos Black, Atlantis Gray, Aurora White and Shark Gray. Bookings have commenced and the first 70 customers will get promotional offers including a 7-year or 1,50,000 km warranty on high voltage main battery and low voltage auxiliary battery which also gets LFP tech, a 7 kW AC home charger plus installation. Offer valid till 17th February, 2025.

Specs & Features

BYD Sealion 7 is a large vehicle and has a lot of road presence. It measures 4,830 mm in length, 1,925 mm in width, 1,620 mm in height and has a 2,930 mm long wheelbase. On the outside, we can see a sharp and edgy design language, similar to what we saw with BYD’s Seal EV, falling under the Ocean design language.

19-inch alloy wheels, sloping coupe-style roofline, a sporty rear roof spoiler, active aero channels in front bumper, sleek LED headlights and LED connected tail lights, privacy glasses for rear windows and rear windscreen, a large panoramic glass roof, flush door handles, muscular rear haunches, charging port on rear right quarter panel and an NFC tag in ORVMs are some of the notable exterior highlights.

On the inside, we get a nicely laid out cabin with premium materials one would expect with a luxury vehicle of this class and price segment. The main attraction is the rotatable 15.6-inch infotainment screen along with a fully digital instrument cluster, Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, floating centre console, crystal gear selector, 500L+ boot space which is expandable and more.

Performance

Powertrains-wise, we get the same 82.56 kWh Blade battery pack in Sealion 7, which is world renowned for its robust performance and bulletproof reliability. In Premium variant, the max range is 567 km (NEDC) and peak power is 310 PS which is good for 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.7s. The top-spec Performance takes it a notch above with 525 PS of peak power, 690 Nm of peak torque and 4.5s 0-100 km/h sprint. Range is lower in Performance variant at 542 km.

