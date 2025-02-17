BYD Sealion 7 Launch Price Rs 48.9 L – 567 km Range, 82.56 kWh, 523 HP

Expanding their luxury car portfolio, BYD India has just launched the Sealion 7. This is an SUV based on the same e-Platform 3.0, seen with Seal electric sedan launched last year. BYD Sealion 7 is priced from Rs 48.9 lakh (Ex-sh), which is only a couple of lakhs higher than Seal EV with comparable battery size.

BYD Sealion 7 Launch

India’s newest electric luxury SUV, BYD Sealion 7 is launched in the country for a starting price of Rs 48.9 lakh (Ex-sh) for Premium RWD variant and Rs 54.9 lakh (Ex-sh) for Performance AWD variant. The prices are extremely competitive, considering the size, performance, powertrains and equipment Sealion 7 brings to the table.

We say this because the Seal electric sedan launched last year, is priced from Rs 45.55 lakh (Ex-sh) for the larger 82.56 kWh battery pack variants, the same one seen in Sealion 7. The top-spec Performance variant of Seal with dual-motor AWD layout costs Rs 53 lakh (Ex-sh), which is just 1.9 lakh less than Sealion 7.

Sealion 7 is offered with four colour choices – Atlantis Gray, Cosmos Black, Aurora White and Shark Gray. All variants get the same interior finished in an all-black look with high-quality materials including soft Nappa Leather for upholstery. Sealion 7 follows the same Ocean design language as Seal, which looks modern and striking.

Indian luxury SUV buyers seem to have given great reception to BYD Sealion 7. The company mentions that bookings have crossed beyond the 1,000 units mark under their promotional booking offer. Buyers can reserve or buy a BYD Sealion 7 through 40 authorised dealerships across the country.

Specs & Performance

Populated by BYD’s tried & tested and utterly reliable Blade battery tech, Sealion 7 packs quite a punch for the price. While Seal offers a smaller battery pack option, Sealion 7 offers the larger 82.56 kWh pack as standard. Premium variant is single-motor RWD only and Performance variant is dual-motor AWD.

Range is 567 km with Premium and 542 km with Performance variant. In our testing, we extracted a real-world range figure equivalent to 460 km, which one can easily extend by driving more sensibly. Premium variant can sprint to 100 km/h in 6.7s, while Performance variant can do the same in 4.5s. Both have an electronically limited topspeed of 215 km/h with the motors capable of revving till 23,000 RPM.