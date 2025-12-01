BYD Sealion 7 Sales Crossed 2K Units Milestone – Price Hike From Jan 1st 2026

The world’s largest NEV (New Energy Vehicle) manufacturer by volume, BYD or Build Your Dreams, has seen some success in the Asian Subcontinent via its subsidiary BYD India. The company’s latest launch in India was Sealion 7, which was launched earlier this year in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

BYD Sealion 7 has hit a major milestone in the country as it recently crossed the 2,000 units mark. Deliveries of Sealion 7 started in early March 2025 and within a span of 8 months, BYD Sealion has achieved this sales milestone. BYD India just announced a price hike for Sealion 7 from January 1st, 2026, as well. Let’s take a closer look at these developments.

BYD Sealion 7 Sales

Launched in February 2025, BYD Sealion 7 has enticed Indian luxury SUV buyers with its design, luxurious interiors and equipment on offer. Since the deliveries started from March 2025, BYD India has sold over 2,000 units of Sealion 7 in the country in these 8 months. This averages to about 250 units a month, which is not bad for a CBU vehicle.

Sealion 7 is launched in India via CBU route and is likely to be a Euro-spec version advertised with a 5 Star Euro NCAP crash safety rating. BYD India can bring around 2,500 units into India per annum without a need for homologation and Sealion 7 seems to be filling in the quotas quite nicely. BYD currently operates around 47 showrooms across 40 major cities.

Price hike from 1st January 2026

This luxury electric SUV locks horns with rivals like Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Volvo EX40, among others. Currently, BYD Sealion 7 has been priced from Rs 48.9 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base Premium trim with a single motor RWD config and Rs 54.9 lakh for the higher spec Performance trim with a dual-motor AWD config.

BYD India has announced a price hike with Sealion 7 starting from 1st January 2026. All buyers who have already booked or prospective buyers who will book it before 31st December 2025, will get Sealion 7 at current pricing as mentioned above and the hiked prices will come into effect only after 1st January 2026. Exact prices will be revealed in the future.

Sealion 7 comes with a larger 82.56 kWh battery pack as standard and promises a range of around 567 km on a single charge. With higher-spec Performance trim, Sealion 7 offers a dual-motor AWD configuration with 523 bhp of peak power and 690 Nm of peak torque. It will sprint to 100 km/h from standstill in just 4.5s.

Statement from BYD India

Mr. Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, said, “The BYD SEALION 7 has struck a chord with customers across India. It has sold over 2,000 units in a short span reflecting the strong market confidence in our Pure Performance electric SUV.

With the planned price revision from early 2026, we want to ensure that customers who have been waiting to purchase the BYD SEALION 7 can still benefit from the current pricing till 31 December 2025. As we continue expanding our dealership network and enhancing customer touchpoints, the BYD SEALION 7 will remain a key pillar of BYD India’s commitment to offering advanced, sustainable, and high-performance electric mobility solutions.”