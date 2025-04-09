BYD Sealion 7 Scores 5 Star Safety Rating – Euro NCAP Crash Tests

In an important development for electric vehicle safety standards, the new BYD Sealion 7 has achieved impressive results in Euro NCAP crash tests. The all-electric SUV, tested in its ‘Comfort’ variant (LHD), received an overall strong safety rating, setting a new benchmark among large electric SUVs. BYD Sealion 7 was launched in India in Feb 2025, for a starting price of Rs 48.9 lakh, ex-sh.

Outstanding Safety Performance

The BYD Sealion 7 scored:

– 87% for Adult Occupant Protection

– 93% for Child Occupant Protection

– 76% for Vulnerable Road Users

– 79% for Safety Assist Systems

These scores place the Sealion 7 among the top contenders in its class for comprehensive occupant and pedestrian safety.

Adult Occupant Protection: Strong and Stable

During frontal offset crash tests, the Sealion 7’s passenger compartment remained stable. It showed excellent protection for critical body areas such as knees and femurs, for both driver and front passenger. In the full-width rigid barrier test, protection for rear seat passengers’ chests was rated as ‘weak’, but otherwise the car demonstrated good safety performance across all other critical areas.

In side barrier and pole impact tests, the SUV scored maximum points, offering good protection to all critical body areas. Whiplash protection for front and rear seats was also rated as good.

Child Safety: Top Marks

The Sealion 7 impressed in child occupant safety, scoring 93%. In both frontal and side crash tests, the SUV provided good protection for 6- and 10-year-old child dummies. The car is equipped with ISOFIX mounts and a ‘child presence detection’ system that alerts if a child is left unattended.

Vulnerable Road Users: Room for Improvement

In terms of pedestrian and cyclist safety, the BYD Sealion 7 scored 76%. While the car’s autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system performed well in detecting pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists, some areas like head protection near the windshield pillars and cyclist dooring prevention were rated as marginal.

Safety Assistance Systems: Well Equipped

The Sealion 7 features a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems, including:

– Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with vehicle, pedestrian, and cyclist detection

– Lane keep assist and emergency lane keeping

– Speed limit recognition and intelligent speed assistance

– Direct driver monitoring system for fatigue and distraction detection

All seating positions are equipped with seatbelt reminders, and the Sealion 7 includes an advanced eCall system and multi-collision braking system as standard.

The BYD Sealion 7’s crash test results highlight the brand’s strong commitment to safety in the rapidly growing electric SUV segment. With high scores across adult and child occupant protection, and well-rounded safety assistance features, the Sealion 7 makes a compelling case for customers seeking a safe, feature-rich electric SUV in 2025.