BYD Shark SUV Rendered – The PHEV Rivals Fortuner, Gloster, Endeavour

If the company decide to make this, BYD Shark SUV will rival large SUV segment consisting Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Isuzu MU-X in India

With more action seen in the mid-size SUV segment, there is a gradual decline in large SUV segment. By decline, we mean the number of vehicles offered, rather than sales. However, Ford’s speculated re-entry into Indian market will bring Endeavour back and MG is updating its Gloster. If BYD entered this segment, this is what a large SUV from the brand would look like.

An SUV based on BYD Shark pickup truck rendered

Mahindra Alturas G4 (rebadged SsangYong Rexton), Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Ford Endeavour are some of the fallen soldiers that once competed in this competitive large SUV segment. With Toyota holding this segment tightly in its grasp, there is very little room for rivals to bag more sales.

That said, rivals have been competing at the highest level and trying to give Fortuner, a run for the money. Just last month, BYD unveiled its Shark hybrid pickup truck and it made some waves in the industry owing to its PHEV nature. The same powertrain would make a lot of sense with an SUV body style too.

Rendering artist Kleber Silva has penned down his version of BYD Shark SUV based on its pickup truck counterpart. Considering how good the BYD Shark looked in its pickup truck avatar, this render builds on it, rather than re-constructing it completely. We can see an almost identical fascia with the same lighting elements.

Vertical headlights, connecting LED light bar, large C-shaped DRLs, strong skid plate, butch-looking bumper and a massive BYD logo on the front look almost identical to BYD Shark pickup truck. Wheels have been kept the same as well. Changes start to look more prominent in SUV’s side profile.

Same hybrid powertrain under the bonnet

Instead of a pickup truck load bed, BYD Shark SUV render has a stylish SUV silhouette. A strong one at that. To port it into a more sophisticated (when compared to pickup trucks) SUV body style, we can see flared wheel arches at the rear that match the front arches. Also, door frames have been slightly rounded for a more pleasing aesthetic.

Rear gets connected LED tail light design and overall design looks like it could take on rivals like Toyota Fortuner (SW4 globally), Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Ford Endeavour (Everest globally), MG Gloster (Maxus Territory globally) and Isuzu MU-X (Chevy Trailblazer globally). On the inside, BYD Shark SUV render carries the same layout and attributes as its pickup truck sibling, with added 3rd-row seats.

This SUV render should measure around 5.2m in length as opposed to 5.45m length of its pickup truck counterpart. BYD Shark Pickup truck already had coil spring suspension. So, this hypothetical vehicle needs less engineering too.

Powertrain-wise, BYD Shark SUV would get a 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine and a 29.58 kWh battery. There are two electric motors – one at each axle. This powertrain boasts a combined 430 bhp output and can sprint to 0-100 km/h in 5.7s. Pure electric range is 100 km and fuel efficiency of the engine is touted to be 13.33 km/l. The engine only drives front wheels, though.

Source