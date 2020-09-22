BYD Song Plus SUV is VW Tiguan Rival – Price RMB 116k (Rs 12.55 L)

The BYD Song Plus features a comprehensive ADAS suite which incorporates 20 different functions

Chinese automaker BYD has introduced a new mid-size crossover in its domestic market to take on the likes of VW Tiguan. The feature-laden BYD Song Plus features a modern design inside out and offers premium features.

BYD Song Plus – Styling

Measuring 4,705 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, and 1,680 in height, the BYD Song Plus is one of the largest SUVs in its segment. The ‘Dragon Soul‘ design philosophy appears to taken inspiration from several other brands but the end result is a handsome and proportionate looking crossover.

The prominent hexagonal grille features detailing inspired by ancient Chinese armour elements. A massive contoured bonnet, sleek LED headlamps and a sharp bumper characterize the front fascia. The profile is composed of a steeply raked A-pillar, a smooth-flowing roofline, accentuated waistline, bulging rear haunches and stylish alloy wheels. Narrow LED taillights, a thin chrome strip, silver diffuser and pseudo air-intakes round off the exterior design.

Interior

The BYD Song Plus sports a floating design concept on the inside with what the manufacturer calls as the world’s first mass produced gradient interior. The colour theme transitions between brown and black seamlessly. In addition to a massive touchscreen infotainment system, the crossover also features a smart interaction digital screen for the front passenger.

BYD says that the rear seats are designed to offer business class-like comfort with their optimum 28-degree lean angle. The SUV has a boot capacity of 574 liters which can be further expanded to a massive 1,477 liters with the rear seats down.

Equipment

Connectivity features include DiLink 3.0 intelligent network connection system with over-the-air updates, NFC key function for smartphones, and remote control function which enables the driver to move the car using smartphone in tight spaces. The comprehensive DiPilot ADAS suite includes 20 functions include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, 360-degree panoramic imaging system, a holographic imaging system to detail the car’s underbody, and so on.

Powertrain

The BYD Song Plus is powered by the automaker’s new generation 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine which is claimed to offer 20% more power and consume 15% less fuel. The motor is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and is tuned to deliver 182 hp and 288 Nm of torque.

Prices

The Song Plus is priced between RMB 115,800 (around INR 12.55 lakh) and RMB 143,800 (around INR 15.59 lakh) in China. BYD’s keen on entering the Indian market but things are not expected to be rushed given the current scenario.