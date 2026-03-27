BYD Song Ultra EV Blade 2.0 – 152k Yuan (Rs 21 L), 605 Kms Range, 10 to 97% In 9 Mins

Available in four trims and two battery pack options, the BYD Song Ultra EV takes on rivals like the Tesla Model Y, Leapmotor C11, Shangjie H5 and XPeng G6

BYD has launched the Song Ultra EV with prices ranging from CNY 151,900 to CNY 179,900 (Rs 20.72 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh). The mid-size pure electric SUV packs in a comprehensive range of advanced features including BYD’s second-gen Blade battery and ultrafast flash charging technology. When compared to rivals, BYD has positioned the Song Ultra EV as an SUV offering more spacious comfort, faster charging and a lower price point. Let’s check out more details on BYD’s latest EV.

BYD Song Ultra EV – Design and features

Part of BYD’s ‘Dynasty’ lineup, the Song Ultra EV follows the signature design language associated with this range. Key features include sleek LED headlamps, top-mounted LED DRLs, a closed-off grille, distinctive slatted design at the corners and a smooth bonnet design. Side profile has squared wheel arches, 19-inch low-drag wheels, flap-type door handles, blacked-out pillars and a gently sloping roofline.

At the rear, the SUV maintains a balanced profile, carefully avoiding complex design elements. The tail lights are inspired by the traditional Chinese knot design and come in a connected format. The BYD logo can be seen in the centre of the connected tail lamp setup. Part of the rear bumper has a metallic finish, which enhances the SUV’s sporty profile.

Colour options for BYD Song Ultra EV include Fire Gray, Snow White, Smoky Purple, Galaxy Beige, Palm Green and Obsidian Black. Dimensionally, the SUV is 4,850 mm long, 1,910 mm wide and 1,670 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. Boot space is 730 litres, which can be increased to 1,659 litres with the rear seats folded. The SUV also has a 150-litre frunk.

Interior and equipment

Inside, the BYD Song Ultra EV has a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 26-inch head-up display. Powering the tech setup is BYD’s UI 7.0 system. Other highlights include ventilated and heated front seats, 10-point massage and powered driver seat with 8-way adjustment.

BYD Song Ultra EV has 3D ambient lighting, a column-mounted electronic shifter and soft-touch surfaces across high-contact areas. One of the interesting features is the ‘bed mode’, where the front and rear seats fold to create a 1.8-meter-long continuous surface. This can be quite useful during long journeys. Rear seats offer 986 mm of legroom and can be folded in 40/60 configuration.

All variants of Song Ultra EV are equipped with BYD’s DiSus-C intelligent damping system. Safety package includes 7 airbags and a comprehensive range of ADAS features. A laser-based DiPilot 300 driver assistance system is optional. Equipped with 27 sensors and LiDAR, the DiPilot 300 offers city navigation assist, highway navigation assist and automated parking features.

Performance, range, charging time

BYD Song Ultra EV is available with battery pack options of 68.4 and 82.7 kWh. Variants with the lower battery pack have a CLTC range of 620 km. These are equipped with a 240 kW (326 PS) electric motor. Variants with the larger battery pack can travel 710 km on a full charge. These utilize a 270 kW (367 PS) electric motor. All variants of BYD Song Ultra EV are available in RWD format.

Torque output of 305 Nm is the same for all variants. The electric SUV has a top speed of 210 km/h. Superfast charging is one of the key highlights, made possible with BYD’s Short Blade Battery 2.0. Charging from 10% to 70% can be achieved in just 5 minutes. 10% to 97% charging takes around 9 minutes.