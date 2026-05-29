BYD Unveils Xuanji A3 – First Automotive-Grade 4nm Smart Driving Chip For Next Gen ADAS L3, L4

BYD, the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, has unveiled a range of new technology innovations, including its first in-house automotive-grade 4nm smart driving chip. Called Xuanji A3, the new processor has been developed to power next-generation assisted and autonomous driving systems and represents a significant step in BYD’s efforts to strengthen its capabilities in both software and semiconductor technologies.

BYD’s First 4nm Smart Driving Chip

The newly unveiled Xuanji A3 has been designed to support advanced driver assistance systems as well as future Level 3 (L3) and Level 4 (L4) autonomous driving applications. Built using a 4-nanometer fabrication process, the chip is among the most advanced automotive processors currently announced by a Chinese automaker.

According to BYD, the Xuanji A3 forms the core of a new central computing architecture that integrates multiple vehicle domains including the smart cockpit, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and core vehicle control functions. By consolidating these functions into a single high-performance platform, BYD aims to improve computing efficiency while reducing power consumption.

The announcement highlights BYD’s growing focus on vertical integration. Speaking at the launch event, BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu noted that the company has more than 7,000 engineers working in semiconductor research and development. BYD has been involved in semiconductor manufacturing for several years through its subsidiary businesses and is now expanding its capabilities into high-performance autonomous driving processors.

Xuanji A3 Specifications And Performance

The launch also places BYD alongside other Chinese automakers that have recently introduced their own custom chips, including Li Auto’s Mach 100, Xpeng’s Turing AI chip and Nio’s NX9031. BYD claims that Xuanji A3 is China’s first mass-produced automotive-grade 4nm smart driving chip. In a three-chip configuration, the system is said to deliver more than 2,100 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of computing power, equivalent to roughly 700 TOPS per chip.

This level of performance places it in the same league as some of the most powerful automotive computing platforms currently available. For comparison, Li Auto’s Mach 100 chip delivers up to 1,280 TOPS, while Xpeng’s Turing AI processor is rated at around 750 TOPS.

BYD also claims that the Xuanji A3 offers industry-leading energy efficiency, delivering lower power consumption per unit of computing performance. The platform is designed to support next-generation sensors including high-resolution LiDAR systems and will be integrated with BYD’s DiPilot 300 (“God’s Eye B”) assisted driving package.

The company plans to deploy the technology across a broad range of vehicles, with advanced assisted driving features expected to become increasingly accessible across its lineup. While fully autonomous driving capabilities will depend on future regulatory approvals, BYD sees the Xuanji A3 as a key building block in its long-term goal of improving road safety and reducing traffic accidents.