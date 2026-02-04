BYD Working On A Dedicated Model For Indian Market – Exec VP Confirms

Tesla might have made a big stir in the global EV market initially, but BYD has zoomed past the American giant where global EV sales are concerned. BYD already has a good lineup of imported vehicles in India. These include Atto 3, eMAX 7, Seal and Sealion 7. BYD is now reportedly working on an India-specific model.

This way, BYD could connect more with Indian buyers according to their tastes and preferences, rather than forcing them with their global models. This strategy has worked for many OEMs who took a similar approach. Let’s take a closer look at the possibilities.

BYD India-Specific Model

After launching the Sealion 7 in India, BYD has been quietly working on an India-specific model that has not surfaced anywhere yet. This is in a bid to increase its overseas presence, especially in growing markets like India. Currently, India is the third largest automotive market surpassing Japan and increased consumption has contributed in the growth too.

The company’s Executive Vice President, Stella Li, told AFP that BYD is working on a new model specific to Indian market. While a launch timeline has not been revealed, BYD engineers at company’s headquarters in Shenzhen are said to have started with this new model’s design, which suggests that this India-specific model is under development.

Made In India?

For BYD, India is a key growth market and a major economy in the making and is betting big on the Indian market. However, Stella Li confirmed that BYD is not planning to set up a vehicle assembly facility in India. This new India-specific model might be manufactured outside of India and then brought into the country via CBU route.

For now, BYD’s seems to be more focussed on its product strategy rather than setting up manufacturing facilities in India. By improving its overseas business, BYD might bolster its current position as the world’s leading electric car manufacturer by volumes.

This is important for BYD to sustain the growth train because the company’s domestic sales are declining slowly. In January 2026, BYD saw its domestic sales decline for the fifth consecutive month. This drop in sales is said to be due to the change in Chinese Government subsidies put forth for electric vehicles.