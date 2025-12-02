BYD Drops Tree On Their SUV To Test Structure Strength – 3 Drops, 0 Glass Cracked

Automakers are coming up with innovative internally conducted tests to demonstrate the strength and robustness of their products. Volvo is known for these extreme tests and now BYD (Build Your Dreams) is climbing up the ladder in innovative durability test epiphany.

In one of its latest internal durability test videos, BYD YangWang U8L survives a large Palm Tree directly dropped on its exoskeleton. Not just once, BYD conducts this test three times and BYD YangWang U8L passes this test with flying colours, but without any flying glass shrapnels. Let’s take a closer look.

BYD YangWang U8L Palm Tree Drop Test

You might have seen a multitude of videos of BYD YangWang U8 online and on social media. It can do a 360-degree tank turn due to its quad-motor setup and precise torque vectoring, it can do crab walking, it can float on water like a boat and even traverse distances at limited speeds and it can even house a fully deployable drone system on it for versatility and content creation.

Now, BYD YangWang U8L (a slightly larger version of U8) can be seen undergoing a Palm tree drop test on it. BYD engineers placed a large Palm tree vertically in a jig that allows them to drop the tree sideways. This tree was dropped on BYD YangWang U8L three times and the vehicle absorbed the impact like a champ.

In the first test, U8L was positioned 300 cm away from the jig and dropped on it with an impact energy of around 36.3 Kj. U8 was positioned 400 cm from the jig in 2nd test and the Palm tree was dropped on it with 44.7 kJ of energy. In 3rd test, U8L was positioned 500 cm away for maximum centrifugal force and associated impact energy.

Test Results

This energy was up to 50.4 Kj, which is approximately 54,000 Nm in terms of twisting force. In the last test, even the top part of the tree snapped off, but U8L stood there like an immovable object. Even after three drops with increasing impact energy, BYD YangWang U8L stood tall with following results –

1. Body structure intact

2. No yielding or bending in column

3. Doors open normally

4. Vehicle can be driven normally

The most interesting part of this test was to see the energy absorption was so concentrated that the sunroof, front windshield and windows were all intact without any signs of crack. BYD YangWang U8L is currently being hailed as one of the most over-engineered vehicle and can go down the hall of fame for this genre if there was one.

BYD YangWang U8L is not on sale in India. The company currently offers Atto 3, eMAX 7, Seal and Sealion 7 in the Asian Subcontinent. There is a possibility of BYD bringing its Sealion 6 Plug-In Hybrid to India and it has been spied testing here as well.