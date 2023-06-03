BYD Yuan Pro Electric SUV Launched (CNY 95.8K – Rs 11.16 lakh) – EcoSport Looks?

BYD Yuan Pro is fully electric SUV with up to 47.04 kWh battery – It has now been launched in China

BYD is one of the largest EV manufacturers in the world today. They also have one of the largest EV portfolios on offer, which continues to grow by the day. Latest to join BYD’s portfolio is the Yuan Pro electric SUV. It has now been launched in China.

Fully-electric BYD Yuan Pro starts from CNY 95,800, which is roughly Rs. 11.16 lakh with today’s currency exchange rates. Design of the new BYD Yuan Pro reminds a lot of the Ford EcoSport, which has now been discontinued from India.

BYD Yuan Pro Costs CNY 95.8K (Rs 11.16 lakh) In China

BYD Yuan Pro measures 4375 mm in length, 1785 mm in width, 1680 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2535 mm. Compared to EcoSport, Yuan Pro is significantly longer, marginally wider, taller and packs a slightly longer wheelbase.

Thanks to this, BYD Yuan Pro looks significantly more proportionate and handsome. With the front profile, BYD has stuck with its family genes. Semblances with Atto 3 SUV in India are evident.

For starters, the overall silhouette is slightly longer than EcoSport’s and BYD implemented a kink in the rear door. Otherwise, it is pretty similar. At the rear, tail lights shape, rear quarter glass effect, side hinged tailgate, spare wheel on boot lid, and other elements are very similar to EcoSport.

On the inside, semblance with EcoSport continues in the dashboard layout and center console. Especially with BYD’s 10.1” free-standing infotainment screen placement. Steering wheel is a 3-spoke unit, and comes with mounted controls. Yuan Pro gets an 8” LCD instrument cluster and a panoramic sunroof too. One could argue that there are not a lot of ways to generalise dashboard designs, but similarities are still uncanny.

BYD Yuan Pro electric SUV specs, range

BYD Yuan Pro is a fully electric car. A single motor capable of 94 bhp and 180 Nm sips juice from either 38 kWh (320 km range) or 47.04 kWh (401 km) battery choices.

There were three colour choices to choose from before. These are White, Grey, Pink (if that’s your jam). With the relaunch, BYD is introducing a Blue shade with a contrasting White roof too. 6 years or 1,50,000 km warranty and a 15% down payment along with 60 interest-free instalments are highlighted with BYD Yuan Pro. If launched in India, this would be a perfect rival to the upcoming Creta EV, Seltos EV.

