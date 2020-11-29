Car Exports Apr To Oct 2020 – Hyundai, Maruti, Ford In Top 3

Every automaker in India posted de-growth in terms of PV exports with the exception of Kia and Jeep

Even as Hyundai Motor India and Maruti Suzuki were the leading automakers in terms of exports, Kia Motors, a relatively new comer to the automotive scenario in the country has scaled the export table. The South Korean car maker commenced exports of its cars from the Anantpur plant in Andhra Pradesh just over a year ago but has noted 797 percent growth in the April-Oct 20 period to 20,819 units, way above 2,321 units exported in the same 7 month period of 2019.

Hyundai & Maruti Exports

Total exports in the April-October 2020 period stood at 1,95,296 units, down 52.9 percent as against 4,14,356 units exported in the same period of the previous year.

Hyundai Motor India was at the top of export charts with 44,271 units exported, a 62.1 percent degrowth as against 1,16,900 units exported in the April to October 2019 period. Market share of the company has also dipped from an earlier 28.2 percent to 22.7 percent in the 7 month period of assessment.

Maruti Suzuki was at No.2 spot with 41,011 units exported, 33.5 percent de-growth as against 61,634 units exported in the same period of the previous year. However, in the case of Maruti Suzuki, market share has increased 6.1 percent from 14.9 percent held in April to October 2019 to 21.0 percent in the current period.

Hyundai had the Verna as a leading model in terms of exports with 15,789 units exported in the said period while the Creta, i10 Grand and Aura, i20 Elite and Venue also found substantial buyers in global markets. Maruti Suzuki’s main exports consisted of the S-Presso, Baleno, Swift, DZire and Alto with the S-Presso seeing the maximum growth of 5,907 percent from 195 units to 11,713 units.

Ford EcoSport Tops Export Charts

While Ford was at No.3 in terms of exports, it was its EcoSport that topped the export charts. Exports during the April-Oct 2020 period stood at 23,190 units, down 47 percent as against 43,769 units exported in the same period of the previous year. The EcoSport is a popular model in its segment, not only in India but also in international markets and is the mainstay of Ford India exports accounting for a high market share.

No Car Exports Apr-Oct 2020 Apr-Oct 2019 1 Hyundai 44,271 1,16,900 2 Maruti 41,011 61,634 3 Ford 27,926 79,021 4 Volkswagen 21,919 39,898 5 GM 21,705 45,644 6 Kia 20,819 2,321 7 Nissan 7,251 41,268 8 Mahindra 3,126 7,855 9 Jeep 3,086 1,964 10 Renault 2,932 7,794 11 Honda 1,118 2,989 12 Tata 98 774 13 Isuzu 22 66 14 Skoda 12 0 15 Toyota 0 6,228 16 MG 0 0 – Total 1,95,296 4,14,356

At Nos. 4 and 5 were Volkswagen and General Motors, both of which posted de-growth while Kia Motors has noted outstanding export figures which stood at 20,819 units during the April-Oct 2020 period as against 2,321 units exported between April-Oct 2019.

Kia Seltos SUV commanded company exports with 20,293 units shipped in the first 7 months of the FY21 period. This made the Seltos the third largest exported PV and the most exported midsized SUV. The Seltos is exported to over 40 countries in South Africa, South America and across South Asia.

Kia Motors also has the new Sonet poised to make a statement in global markets. In September and October 2020, the first two months of exports, 526 units of the Sonet were exported. India will serve as the export hub for the Sonet which will be exported to over 70 countries of Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia.

VW Vento Highest Exported Executive Sedan

VW had the Vento and Polo among the most exported models and Nissan Sunny also featured among the top 20 exported PVs from India, the number of exports grew for the Jeep Compass. FCA noted a 57.1 percent increase in exports of the Compass from 1,964 units exported in the April-Oct 2019 period to 3,086 units. Market share has also increased from 0.5 percent to 1.6 percent in the first 7 months of FY21.

Renault, Honda and Tata Motors all suffered de-growth where exports were concerned while Toyota Kirloskar Motors and MG Motor India did not see any exports in the said period.