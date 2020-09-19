Top 10 Car Exports Aug 2020 – EcoSport, Seltos, Creta, Baleno, Swift

An overwhelming majority of models suffered significant YoY drop in their export performances

The worldwide spread of the pandemic has not only been hampering the domestic car sales but also have been affecting export operations from India. The country’s leading passenger vehicle exporters Ford, Hyundai and Maruti are certainly feeling the pinch. Here is a brief overview of India’s Car Exports Aug 2020.

Ford EcoSport tops the chart

The Ford EcoSport may not be topping the chart in the local sub-4m crossover segment but it certainly has a comfortable lead as the most exported car from India for the month of August 2020. Ford India has shipped 6,361 units of the compact SUV last month which is 30.5% lower than what it managed during the same period last year.

Nevertheless, it still is a good performance. Had Ford not shifted the production of Europe-spec EcoSport from India to Romania in 2017, the figures would have been even better.

Chevrolet Beat is still alive

Finishing a far second is the Chevrolet Beat (3,859 units) which is no longer on sale in India. GM India is in the process of completely dismantling its Indian operations. The American auto giant sold its export-oriented Talegaon plant to Chinese OEM Great Wall Motors. Soon, GM’s export operations from India will cease and the company will fully exit the market.

Kia Seltos keeping the lines busy

The Kia Seltos is mimicking its domestic success in export operations as well. Almost 3,600 units of the mid-premium crossover were shipped overseas last month. We expect the numbers to grow steadily in the coming months. Verna, the most exported Hyundai, finished 4th with 2,806 units but Hyundai has managed to have 2 more models in the top-10. The Creta and Grand i10 finished in 9th and 10th with 1,219 units (-74.49%) and 1,194 units (-45.97%) respectively.

Other noteworthy models

The Maruti S-Presso clocked 2,399 units, sealing the 5th place in the process. The Nissan Sunny which is non-existent in the domestic market is still selling well enough (2,083 units) in the export markets to justify continued production. For a car which is made only in India for the entire world, the Baleno’s tally of 2,001 units (7th place) is pretty meager.

The VW Vento’s performance witness a drop of almost 70% YoY at 1,808 units whlie the Jeep Compass witnessed its export figures grow by 184% at 804 units. At 1,091 units, the Ford Figo witnessed a steep fall of 80.22% since it has been discontinued in the European market.

Hopefully, lot of these cars would be in the green in the coming months as the world embraces the new normal.