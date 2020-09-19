Home Car News Top 10 Car Exports Aug 2020 - EcoSport, Seltos, Creta, Baleno, Swift

Top 10 Car Exports Aug 2020 – EcoSport, Seltos, Creta, Baleno, Swift

Nithyanandh Karuppaswamy
Hyundai Creta Exports Aug 2020

An overwhelming majority of models suffered significant YoY drop in their export performances

The worldwide spread of the pandemic has not only been hampering the domestic car sales but also have been affecting export operations from India. The country’s leading passenger vehicle exporters Ford, Hyundai and Maruti are certainly feeling the pinch. Here is a brief overview of India’s Car Exports Aug 2020.

Ford EcoSport tops the chart

The Ford EcoSport may not be topping the chart in the local sub-4m crossover segment but it certainly has a comfortable lead as the most exported car from India for the month of August 2020. Ford India has shipped 6,361 units of the compact SUV last month which is 30.5% lower than what it managed during the same period last year.

Nevertheless, it still is a good performance. Had Ford not shifted the production of Europe-spec EcoSport from India to Romania in 2017, the figures would have been even better.

Car Exports Aug 2020

Chevrolet Beat is still alive

Finishing a far second is the Chevrolet Beat (3,859 units) which is no longer on sale in India. GM India is in the process of completely dismantling its Indian operations. The American auto giant sold its export-oriented Talegaon plant to Chinese OEM Great Wall Motors. Soon, GM’s export operations from India will cease and the company will fully exit the market.

Kia Seltos keeping the lines busy

The Kia Seltos is mimicking its domestic success in export operations as well. Almost 3,600 units of the mid-premium crossover were shipped overseas last month. We expect the numbers to grow steadily in the coming months. Verna, the most exported Hyundai, finished 4th with 2,806 units but Hyundai has managed to have 2 more models in the top-10. The Creta and Grand i10 finished in 9th and 10th with 1,219 units (-74.49%) and 1,194 units (-45.97%) respectively.

Hyundai Creta Export Spec
Hyundai Creta Export Spec. Image – Chose Your Car

Other noteworthy models

The Maruti S-Presso clocked 2,399 units, sealing the 5th place in the process. The Nissan Sunny which is non-existent in the domestic market is still selling well enough (2,083 units) in the export markets to justify continued production. For a car which is made only in India for the entire world, the Baleno’s tally of 2,001 units (7th place) is pretty meager.

The VW Vento’s performance witness a drop of almost 70% YoY at 1,808 units whlie the Jeep Compass witnessed its export figures grow by 184% at 804 units. At 1,091 units, the Ford Figo witnessed a steep fall of 80.22% since it has been discontinued in the European market.

Hopefully, lot of these cars would be in the green in the coming months as the world embraces the new normal.

No Car Exports Aug-20 Aug-19 Diff %
1 EcoSport 6,361 9,093 -2,732 -30.05
2 Beat 3,859 7,587 -3,728 -49.14
3 Seltos 3,592 0 3,592
4 Verna 2,806 5,091 -2,285 -44.88
5 Spresso 2,399 0 2,399
6 Sunny 2,083 5,957 -3,874 -65.03
7 Baleno 2,001 1,987 14 0.70
8 Vento 1,808 5,757 -3,949 -68.59
9 Swift 1,329 1,251 78 6.24
10 Creta 1,219 4,779 -3,560 -74.49
11 Grand i10 1,194 2,210 -1,016 -45.97
12 Figo 1,091 5,517 -4,426 -80.22
13 Triber 988 0 988
14 Aura 948 0 948
15 Aspire 917 1,323 -406 -30.69
16 Compass 804 283 521 184.10
17 Kwid 655 1,650 -995 -60.30
18 Celerio 442 464 -22 -4.74
19 Ertiga 407 672 -265 -39.43
20 DZIRE 389 1,297 -908 -70.01
21 Elite i20 387 1,179 -792 -67.18
22 Alto 361 1,719 -1,358 -79.00
23 KUV100 322 333 -11 -3.30
24 BR-V 307 30 277 923.33
25 Micra 266 483 -217 -44.93
26 IGNIS 209 874 -665 -76.09
27 Polo 169 1,948 -1,779 -91.32
28 Santro 151 1,528 -1,377 -90.12
29 Brezza 102 177 -75 -42.37
30 Venue 81 255 -174 -68.24
31 XUV300 62 0 62
32 City 60 60 0 0.00
33 GO + 51 166 -115 -69.28
34 CIAZ 49 352 -303 -86.08
35 S-Cross 47 162 -115 -70.99
36 DATSUN GO 39 945 -906 -95.87
37 Bolero 31 0 31
38 Amaze 30 60 -30 -50.00
39 KICKS 24 6 18 300.00
40 Jazz 23 90 -67 -74.44
41 Xuv500 17 86 -69 -80.23
42 Xcent 14 2,758 -2,744 -99.49
43 WagonR 8 115 -107 -93.04
44 V-CROSS 7 0 7
45 XL6 4 2 2 100.00
46 Bolero Power Plus 1 0 1
47 TUV300 1 20 -19 -95.00
48 Scorpio 1 41 -40 -97.56
Total 38,116 68,308 -30,192 -44.20

