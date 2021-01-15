Top 10 Car Exports Apr To Nov 2020 – EcoSport, Seltos, Creta, S Presso

Exports have drastically declined during April-November 2020 from the same period last year

Automotive sector of Indian endured a rough patch of a year which forced everyone to alter their plans. Already reeling with the effects of an economic slowdown, the outbreak of novel coronavirus was rubbing salt to our wounds which worsened the state of our automobile industry.

This can be clearly seen in the sales charts between April and now. Not only domestic sales but even exports have been hit quite badly from April to November 2020. All barring two cars have shown massive declines in YoY growth.

EcoSport, Beat Continue to Lead Charts

In the list of top ten most exported car models, Ford EcoSport continues to dominate even after witnessing a considerable decline of 47 percent in YoY exports. In between April and November this year Ford exported 28,047 units of the subcompact UV as compared to 52,897 units during the same period last year.

This was followed by Chevrolet Beat which recorded 25,814 exports as compared to 50,644 units exported last year. This resulted in negative YoY growth of 49 percent. Chevrolet brand of cars has been discontinued in India since 2017 but General Motors, the parent company of Chevrolet, has been assembling passenger vehicles for overseas markets in its Talegaon-based manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. This facility is soon set for closure.

Seltos gains export numbers

The third place was occupied by Kia Seltos which registered exports of 22,477 units between April and November 2020. In comparison to this, last year Kia exported only 6,155 units of Seltos. The main reason behind this small sales volume is that Seltos was only launched in the middle of last year. Hence, it is one of the few cars on the list to register a positive growth of 265 percent.

Fourth and fifth place were occupied by C-segment sedan rivals Volkswagen Vento and Hyundai Verna. Both units recorded exports of 18,608 units and 18,487 units respectively. While the German sedan witnessed a decline of 45 percent in YoY growth, its South Korean counterpart fared even worse with a negative YoY growth of 59 percent.

S-Presso, Baleno fall behind

Sixth and seventh spots were taken by Maruti Suzuki siblings- S-Presso and Baleno respectively. While the micro SUV raked 13,786 units of exports during this period, the premium hatchback Baleno saw 12,338 units being exported to overseas markets. The former witnesses an exaggerated YoY growth of 6224 percent since during the same period last year, it was exported for only one month. Baleno, on the other hand, registered a 51 percent decline in YoY exports.

Eight, ninth and tenth positions were taken by Hyundai Creta, Grand i10 and Nissan Sunny respectively. While Creta recorded exports of 10,347 units during this period, its hatchback sibling Grand i10 registered 8,705 units exported. Both South Korean cars witnessed a sharp decline of 63 percent and 61 percent in YoY exports respectively. Sunny, on the other hand, recorded an even bigger decline at 82 percent.