Top 30 Car Exports Jan 2021 List – Vento 5th, Sonet 10th, Jimny No 26

One of the top exported cars from India, Chevrolet Beat no longer features in the list as GM’s only remaining plant has been shut down in Dec 2020

Indian Car exports recorded a soft growth of around 1.5% in the month of January’21. Total car exports for the month of Jan’20 stood at 36,765 units while in Jan’21 the numbers went up to 37,187 units.

The Top 5

The most exported car of Jan’21 was the Nissan Sunny, which recorded exports of 3,885 units. While it has been years since the discontinuation of the Sunny in India, Nissan still uses its Chennai based facility to export Sunny for select international markets.

The second most exported vehicle was the S-Presso from Maruti. The hatchback recorded 18% growth in its export figures over last year same month. Chevrolet Beat used to feature in the top 3, but with GM India stopping their operations in the country completely, Beat no longer features in the list of cars exported from India.

Verna came in as the third most exported car of the country with total exports of 2,459 units. Compared to Jan’20, Verna recorded a steep de-growth of 45% in export numbers as the numbers fell down from 4,496 in Jan’20 to 2,459 in Jan’21.

EcoSport from Ford was the most exported car of Jan’20. However in Jan’21, the compact SUV could only manage the 4th spot, after witnessing a sharp decline of 50% in its export numbers. Vento from VW registered a healthy 64% growth in export figures and grabbed the spot of being the 5th most exported car of Jan’21.

New Additions to the List

Some of the new entrants (compared to Jan’20) on the list include Kia Sonet (1,721 units), Honda City (1,080 units), Maruti Jimny (390 units), Isuzu V-Cross (64 units), Honda WR-V (63 units) and Datsun Go+ (96 units). These models had 0 exports in the month of January’20 however all of these contributed to overall increase in exports from the country for Jan 21.

Missing In Action

On the flip side, there were some models which recorded 0 exports in the month of Jan’21 while they had contributed to overall exports of the country in the month of Jan’20. These models include the likes of Toyota Liva (762 units in Jan’20), Toyota Etios (560 units in Jan’20), Nissan Micra (322 units in Jan’20), Honda Jazz (120 units in Jan’20), Honda BR-V (60 units in Jan’20), Mahindra TUV 300 (40 units in Jan’20), Force Gurkha (25 units in Jan’20), Toyota Innova (3 units in Jan’20) and Isuzu MU-X (2 units in Jan’20).

No Car Exports Jan-21 Jan-20 % Growth 1 Sunny 3,835 4,255 -9.87 2 Spresso 2,551 2,159 18.16 3 Verna 2,459 4,496 -45.31 4 EcoSport 2,263 4,559 -50.36 5 Vento 2,235 1,357 64.70 6 Swift 2,024 1,387 45.93 7 Baleno 2,018 2,005 0.65 8 Seltos 1,897 2,811 -32.52 9 Grand i10 1,756 1,004 74.90 10 Sonet 1,721 0 – 11 Creta 1,600 2,955 -45.85 12 Brezza 1,564 5 31180.00 13 DZIRE 1,245 1,363 -8.66 14 City 1,080 0 – 15 Santro 873 141 519.15 16 Aura 821 15 5373.33 17 Celerio 720 724 -0.55 18 Aspire 717 535 34.02 19 Alto 639 942 -32.17 20 Ertiga 622 629 -1.11 21 Triber 587 222 164.41 22 Kwid 532 574 -7.32 23 Polo 468 291 60.82 24 KUV100 420 68 517.65 25 Venue 407 1,260 -67.70 26 Jimny 390 0 – 27 CIAZ 240 164 46.34 28 IGNIS 237 19 1147.37 29 Go 224 16 1300.00 30 Scorpio 124 97 27.84 31 i20 104 80 30.00 32 GO + 96 0 – 33 Amaze 90 2 4400.00 34 Xcent 80 49 63.27 35 Compass 77 243 -68.31 36 Eeco 76 16 375.00 37 XUV300 67 82 -18.29 38 V-CROSS 64 0 – 39 WR-V 63 0 – 40 Xuv500 56 70 -20.00 41 Maxximo 56 50 12.00 42 Redi-GO 24 0 – 43 Fortuner 20 21 -4.76 44 KICKS 18 60 -70.00 45 WagonR 16 89 -82.02 46 Bolero 4 52 -92.31 47 Figo 3 2 50.00 48 XL6 3 0 – 49 Magnite 1 0 – 50 Liva 0 762 -100.00 51 Etios 0 560 -100.00 52 Micra 0 322 -100.00 53 Jazz 0 120 -100.00 54 BR-V 0 60 -100.00 55 TUV300 0 40 -100.00 56 GURKHA 0 25 -100.00 57 Innova 0 3 -100.00 58 MU-X 0 2 -100.00 – Total 37,187 36,765 1.15

Noteworthy Performers

Some other noteworthy models included the hatchback combo of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10. Swift recorded 46% growth over last year while the Grand i10 recorded a stupendous 75% growth over last year. Maruti’s Brezza too did exceedingly well by clocking exports of additional 1,559 units in the month of Jan’21. Hyundai’s Aura and Santro too recorded healthy growths in their overall export numbers.