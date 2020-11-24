Top 30 Car Exports Oct 2020 – Seltos, Creta Enter Top 5

Chevrolet Beat leads the car exports chart in October 2020

Overall car exports for October 2020 have declined. Total exports are reported to 40,528 units down 19.15 percent from 50,129 units. Through the month, Hyundai continues to lead with its export capabilities. Maruti Suzuki too reported 4.7 percent growth in exports in Oct ’20. Volkswagen has gained a fair bit on exports. Chevrolet Beat continues to lead the export table despite having stopped sales in India a while ago.

Top Cars Exported In Oct 2020

Chevrolet Beat exports were at 5,075 units, down 8.53 percent from 5,548 units. VW Vento exports grew at 157.04 percent up at 4,236 units from 1,648 units at volume gain of 2,588 units. Verna units fell marginally at 2.46 percent at 4,129 units, down from 4,233 units. Kia Seltos exports grew 101.35 percent, up at 3,725 units from 1,850 units at market share of 9.19 percent.

Hyundai Creta exports grew 20.12 percent. Exports ballooned by 486 units up at 2,902 units from 2,416 units. Maruti Baleno units grew at 2,780 units from 1,792 units. Spresso growth is manifold at 1259.79 percent at 2,638 units from 194 units.

VW Polo numbers are up 540 percent at 2,191 units from 342 units. Ford EcoSport fell by 65.69 percent down at 1,776 units 5,176 units at volume loss of 3,400 units. Hyundai Grand i10 numbers fell by 1,211 units, down at 41.96 percent. Numbers contracted to 1,675 from 2,886 units. Hyundai Elite i20 share grew at 1,612 units up from 903 units at 28.68 percent.

Overall car exports

Hyundai Aura, a fairly new entrant reported a number of 991 units. Maruti Dzire numbers fell by 43.23 percent down to 872 units from 1,536 units. In fact, Maruti saw a decline for its Alto at 731 units from 1,333 units. Venue numbers are stable at 559 units, up from 516 units. Sonet numbers are reported at 488 units. Celerio numbers fell significantly at 379 units, down 77.6 percent from 1,692 units. Hyundai Santro numbers fell to 362 units from 1,042 units.

Ertiga exports contracted by 35.16 percent, down to 354 units from 546 units. Mahindra KUV100 numbers more than halved at 343 units from 738 units. Brezza units gained at 22 units from 68 units. Ignis numbers halved at 176 units from 360. Jeep Compass numbers grew to 164 units from 102. Triber numbers are reported at 123. Scorpio and XUV500 exports are both reported at 100 units each.

No Car Exports Oct-20 Oct-19 1 Beat 5,075 5,548 2 Vento 4,236 1,648 3 Verna 4,129 4,233 4 Seltos 3,725 1,850 5 Creta 2,902 2,416 6 Baleno 2,780 1,792 7 Spresso 2,638 194 8 Polo 2,191 342 9 EcoSport 1,776 5,176 10 Grand i10 1,675 2,886 11 Elite i20 1,612 931 12 Swift 1,162 903 13 Aura 991 0 14 DZIRE 872 1,536 15 Alto 731 1,333 16 Venue 559 516 17 Sonet 488 0 18 Celerio 379 1,692 19 Santro 362 1,042 20 Ertiga 354 546 21 KUV100 343 738 22 Brezza 222 68 23 IGNIS 176 360 24 Compass 164 102 25 Triber 123 0 26 Scorpio 100 23 27 Xuv500 100 47 28 Maxximo 86 158 29 XUV300 61 107 30 CIAZ 59 413 31 WR-V 54 0 32 Figo 50 757 33 RediGO 50 0 34 Kwid 42 909 35 Eeco 40 28 36 Bolero 37 52 37 TUV300 35 19 38 Thar 34 0 39 City 30 0 40 Wagon R 25 123 41 KICKS 25 6 42 S-Cross 24 41 43 Aspire 11 1,238 44 E2O 0 8 45 Sunny 0 6,025 46 Xcent 0 1,576 47 Go 0 859 48 Amaze 0 573 49 Liva 0 436 50 Etios 0 308 51 Micra 0 265 52 GO + 0 216 53 V-CROSS 0 59 54 Bolero Power+ 0 13 55 Trax 0 8 56 Innova 0 5 57 Fortuner 0 3 58 XL6 0 2 – Total 40,528 50,129

Car exports decline

The remainder of vehicles reported double digit numbers at the lower end of the list. Mahindra Maxximo numbers are down at 86, XUV300 at 61, Ciaz at 59, and WRV at 54. Figo exports fell to just 50 from 754. Datsun Redigo numbers too are pegged at 50. Renault Kwid exports fell significantly to 42 from 909 units. Maruti Eeco exports stand at 40, Bolero at 37, TUV300 at 35. Thar at 34, and Honda City at 30.

WagonR and Nissan Kicks are both reported at 25 units. S-Cross numbers are reported at 24, and Aspire at 11. The latter is down 99.11 percent from 1,238 units exported in Oct ‘19. About 16 vehicles that were exported this time last year, saw no export activity in Oct 20. This includes cars like Nissan Sunny, which was once the No 1 exported car from India.