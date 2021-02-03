Maruti Suzuki Market Share Declines By 7.59 Percent In Jan 2021

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai accounted for almost 70 percent market share in January 2021

MSIL has always dominated the sales chart, and for the most part captures about 50 percent of the industry. While last month Maruti’s sales was more or less flat at about half a percent decline, it’s market share (MS) declined by much more.

Sales was reported at roughly 1.39 lakhs for a market share of 45.74 percent. YoY, market share fell by 7.59 percent as a year earlier the same volume of sales meant it had captured 53.33 percent market share. MoM MS fell by 5.29 percent, down from 51.02 percent.

Hyundai India reported sales growth at 23.82 percent and sold more than just over 52k units at market share of 17.11 percent. That’s YoY diff up by 1.09 percent. MoM MS diff fell by 0.07 percent.

Trio of Kia, Mahindra, and Tata

Tata Motors MS stood at 8.88 percent having reported wholesales at 26,980 units. It gained 3.58 percent. MoM gain stood at 0.34 percent. Mahindra sales grew to 20,498 units for market share of 6.74 percent. MS declined by 0.71 percent, down from 7.46 percent YoY. MoM MS gain stood at 0.93 percent. Kia reported wholesales at 19,056 units at 6.27 percent MS at .38 percent gain. MoM MS diff was up by 1.99 percent.

Passenger car wholesales growth in January 2021

Honda sold 11,320 units to claim 3.72 percent MS at YoY diff up by 1.70 percent. Mom MS was up by 0.59 percent. Toyota wholesales were just lower at 11,126 units at 3.66 percent MS. YoY difference is a gain of 1.45 percent, and MoM is at 0.94 percent.

Renault sold 8,209 units to claim 2.70 percent. That’s YoY fall of .28 percent, and Mom fall of .85 percent. Nissan sold just over 4.5k units to acquire 1.49 percent MS. YoY diff is up by .95 percent, and MoM by 1.27 percent.

Ford claims 1.36 percent MS having reported wholesales at 4,141 units. YoY share is up by .50 percent, and Mom by .76 percent. MG Motor India MS share is stable at 1.19 percent having reported retail sales of 3,602 units. MoM MS diff fell by 0.27 percent.

Volkswagen, Skoda and Jeep India claim less than a percent of the market. Volkswagen india reported wholesales at 2,040 units for 0.67 percent MS. YoY diff is up by .25 percent, and MoM diff fell by 0.27 percent. Skoda reported 1,004 units at MS of .33 percent. YoY diff fell by .18 percent, and MoM diff fell by 0.14 percent. Jeep India wholesales are below 500 units at 394 units at .13 percent MS. YoY diff fell by 0.14.

Passenger car wholesales in January 2021 have grown 15.89 percent. Volumes grew to 3,03,904 units from 2,62,226 units at volume gain of 41,678 units. Of sales reported, MG Motor India bucks the trend and reports retail sales as against wholesales.