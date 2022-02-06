Car Market Share Jan 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Have Over 72 Percent Share

Tata Motors at No. 3 gained most in terms of market share thanks to the new Nexon and Punch

The top 3 players – Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors commanded a 70 percent market share in January 2022. Of these, while market share of Maruti and Hyundai dipped on a YoY basis, it was Tata Motors that has recorded the strongest MoM growth.

Car Market Share Jan 2022 – Top 3 Dominate

Undisputed leader of the Indian car market, Maruti has seen market share dip from 45.91 percent in January 2021 to 43.72 percent in the past month. This was an even deeper MoM fall over 48.34 percent held in December 2021.

Hyundai Motor India managed to regain its 2nd spot that it lost to Tata Motors in December. Market share dipped 2.25 percent YoY to 14.93 percent, down from 17.18 percent held in January 2021. It was, however, a 2.23 percent increase on a MoM basis from 12.70 percent in December 2021. Topping its domestic sales charts were Creta, Venue, Grand i10 NIOS, i20, Santro, Verna and Alcazar. In export markets, it was the Creta that found most demand. It was the most exported SUV from the country contributing to over 93 percent of total SUV exports, along with Hyundai Venue.

At No. 3 was Tata Motors. The company had its most successful month in January 2022 in terms of passenger vehicle sales. However, while the company had surpassed Hyundai in December 2021, sales were not able to sustain its position in the past month. This brought market share to 13.83 percent from 13.87 percent held in December 2021.

It was however, a 4.92 percent YoY gain over 8.91 percent held in January 2021. Tata Motors started the New Year with registering the highest monthly sales of passenger vehicles, highest SUV sales and highest EV sales, thanks to the Tata Nexon.

Mahindra, Kia, Honda

Mahindra has noted its market share dip both in terms of YoY and MoM. It was down to 6.77 percent in the past month, from 6.82 percent held in January 2021 while it slipped 0.19 percent from 6.96 percent held in December 2021. Even as the Mahindra XUV700 and Thar contributed to efficient sales in January 2022, the fact remains that these two models command a long waiting period due to production constraints created by chip shortage.

Kia India started off the year on a positive note with the Seltos contributing to increased sales. Market share increased to 6.55 percent in January 2022 from 6.30 percent held in January 2021. MoM increase was even more noteworthy as what had stood at 3.06 percent in December 2021, went up 3.49 percent to 6.55 percent market share in the past month. The new Kia Carens is getting ready for launch.

At No. 6, Honda has seen its market share dip 0.20 percent on a YoY basis to 3.54 percent while MoM it has increased by 0.40 percent over 3.13 percent held in December 2021. Renault market share increased 0.04 percent YoY to 2.75 percent from 2.71 percent in January 2021 while MoM increase stood at 0.34 percent over 2.41 percent that the company commanded in December 2021. The Kwid, Triber and Kiger were major sellers for Renault in India.

Lower down the list was Toyota with 2.49 percent market share, down from 3.68 percent held in January 2021. MG Motor posted an increase in market share by 0.27 percent YoY to 1.46 percent. Nissan (1.44 percent), VW (1.19 percent), Skoda (1.02 percent) and Jeep (0.29 percent) were followed by Citroen (0.01 percent) while Ford which had held a 1.37 percent share in January 2021 has since exited the Indian market.