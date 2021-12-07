Car Market Share Nov 2021 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota

The top three automakers, Maruti, Hyundai and Tatas commanded more than 70 percent market share in Nov 2021

The ongoing crisis in view of shortage of vital electronic components has taken its toll across the auto industry. This shortage primarily affected production of vehicles sold in domestic market even as each automaker took all possible measures to minimize the impact. The industry sees no immediate recovery and predictions reveal that there could be no supply-demand balance which could spill over to 2022.

Car Market Share Nov 2021

Maruti Suzuki, a leading automaker in India and one that has always commanded the highest market share (MS) saw its share dip from 47.3 percent in November 2020 to 44.75 percent in the past month. MS had stood at 41.89 percent in October 2021 posting a recovery of 2.85 percent. Where sales in the said period is concerned, Maruti sales suffered a de-growth of 19.19 percent YoY to 1,09,726 units in November 2021, down from 1,35,775 units sold in November 2020. However, MoM sales increased 0.67 percent over 1,08,991 units sold in October 2021.

Hyundai Motor India posted a dip in MS in terms of YoY. Its share, which had stood at 17.05 percent in November 2020 dipped 1.96 percent to 15.09 percent in November 2021. On the other hand, MS on MoM basis increased marginally by 0.86 percent over 14.23 percent held in October 2021.

Witnessing the highest YoY market share across the industry was Tata Motors. MS which had stood at 7.56 percent in November 2020 increased 4.58 percent to 12.14 in November 2021. MoM share however, took a dip of 0.90 percent over 13.04 percent held in October 2021. The steep hike in sales of its electric vehicles – Tigor and Nexon EVs along with the newly launched Tata Punch has seen the carmaker clock a rise of 32 percent in domestic passenger vehicle segment in November, with 29,778 units sold last month.

Mahindra Share up YoY and MoM

Mahindra was the only automaker in India to post an increase in MS both on a YoY and MoM basis. The company’s share which had stood at 6.28 percent in November 2020 increased 1.66 percent to 7.94 in November 2021. It was also a 0.20 percent increase over 7.74 percent held in October 2021.

Mahindra sales were primarily boosted by the new XUV700 along with the second gen Thar. The company has also revealed that there are 13 new vehicles set to launch in India by 2027 which will include 5 new models and 8 electric vehicles.

Kia has also posted a dip in market share down to 5.80 percent in November 2021 from 7.34 percent held in November 2020 and from 6.28 percent held in October 2021. Kia sold a total of 14,214 units in November 2021 with the Seltos compact SUV contributing most numbers. The company is soon to launch the new Kia Carens which could definitely boost sales for the company.

Toyota, Honda and Renault

Three automakers posting MoM de-growth in MS was Toyota, Honda and Renault while Toyota saw a 2.33 percent YoY increase from 2.97 percent held in November 2020 to 5.30 percent in the past month. YoY de-growth was also seen by Renault India down to 2.06 percent MS last month from 3.56 percent held in November 2020. MoM share dipped 1.36 percent over 3.42 held in October 2021.

VW, Nissan and MG Motors, along with Jeep and Citroen posted a YoY growth in MS while noting a MoM de-growth. Skoda and Jeep posted de-growth both in terms of YoY and MoM while Ford India MS is down to 0 percent from 1.39 percent held in November 2020.