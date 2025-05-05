Car Retail Sales April 2025 – Maruti, Mahindra, Tata, Hyundai, Toyota, Kia

The Indian car retail market witnessed a total of 3,49,939 units sold in the month of April 2025, as reported by FADA (Federation of Automotive Dealers Association). This brought in a slight YoY growth of 1.55% when compared to the 3,44,594 units sold in April 2024 and this resulted in a volume growth of 5,345 units YoY. Let’s break down the numbers and take a closer look.

Car Retail Sales April 2025

Maruti Suzuki continued to hold the throne of India’s best-selling car brand in both wholesale and retail sales. The company sold a total of 1,38,021 units last month and accounted for a 39.44% market share in the country. However, April 2025 witnessed a small 0.83% YoY decline for Maruti Suzuki, as opposed to 1,39,173 units sold in April 2024, losing 1,152 units in volume.

Beating Tata and Hyundai to the 2nd place, we have Mahindra Auto which sold 48,405 units in India last month with a market share of 13.83%. With 38,696 units sold last year, Mahindra gained 9,709 units in volume with a 25.09% YoY growth. Mahindra is probably the only mainstream brand on this list to be known as an SUV manufacturer, rather than a car manufacturer.

In 3rd and 4th place, we have Tata and Hyundai respectively with numbers falling very close to each other. Tata sold 44,065 units, while Hyundai sold 43,642 units. Both the brands witnessed YoY decline in sales with Tata at 6.07% as opposed to 46,915 units from last year and Hyundai at 11.37% as opposed to 49,243 units sold in April 2024. Volume loss was 2,850 units for Tata and 5,601 units for Hyundai.

Toyota and Kia’s sales numbers fell close to each other too, as they bagged 5th and 6th positions on this list with 23,344 units and 21,618 units, respectively. Toyota registered a 15.70% YoY growth with 3,167 units volume gain and at the same time, Kia registered 9.15% YoY growth with 1,813 units gained in volume.

Since the launch of Kylaq, SAVWIPL (Skoda Auto VW India Pvt Ltd) has been gaining significant volume as it sold 9,458 units with 39.48% YoY growth. JSW MG Motor took 8th position on this list with 14.16% YoY growth as it sold 4,871 units gaining 604 units in volume. In 9th place, we have Honda with 4,833 units and the company witnessed a 22.70% YoY decline.

BYD outsold Jeep in retail sales

Renault and Nissan at 10th and 11th places as they sold 2,830 units and 1,821 units, respectively. Where Renault saw 29.88% YoY decline, Nissan saw 19.35% YoY decline. Mercedes-Benz continued to be India’s best-selling luxury car brand in India as it sold 1,323 units. However, BMW was not far behind as it sold 1,234 units. Where Merc’s sales dropped by 18.63% YoY, BMW’s only dropped by 2.91% YoY.

This was followed by Force with 832 units sold and 7.22% YoY growth, JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) with 396 units and 31.13% YoY growth, Citroen with 386 units with 26.48% YoY decline, BYD with 346 units and 120.38% YoY growth, Jeep with 281 units and 29.04% YoY decline, Volvo with 119 units and 19.59% YoY decline and other brands with a total of 2,114 units and 18.10% YoY growth.