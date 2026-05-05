Car Retail Sales April 2026 – Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, Honda, BMW, Mercedes

Car retail sales registered healthy growth in April 2026 with a 12.21% year-on-year (YoY) increase, although volumes declined on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, in line with typical post financial year trends. The Indian automotive industry reported total retail sales of 26,11,317 units in April 2026, with YoY growth seen across 5 out of 6 segments.

Automotive Retail Sales April 2026

Demand remained strong across two-wheelers, three-wheelers and passenger vehicles, while commercial vehicles and tractors also posted positive growth. As per data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), April 2026 marked the strongest-ever April performance, with overall industry growth of 12.94% YoY.

In the passenger vehicle segment, retail sales stood at 4,07,355 units, compared to 3,63,028 units in April 2025. Rural demand remained strong with 20.40% YoY growth, while urban markets grew by 7.11%. Alternate fuel adoption also improved, with CNG vehicles accounting for 22.62% share, while EV penetration rose to 5.77%.

Car Retail Sales April 2026 – OEM Wise

Passenger vehicle retail sales in April 2026 stood at 4,07,355 units, making it the best-ever April on record. However, sales declined from 4,40,144 units in March 2026, registering a -7.45% MoM drop, which is a seasonal trend following the financial year-end push in March.

On an OEM basis, Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate with 1,58,509 units, registering 12.44% YoY growth and holding a 36.01% market share. Tata Motors retained the second position with 57,688 units, posting a strong 27.83% YoY growth, followed by Mahindra at 55,236 units, up 7.10% YoY. Hyundai reported 47,449 units with a modest 4.97% growth, while Toyota recorded 27,006 units, up 5.46% YoY. Kia India posted 25,226 units, growing 12.78% YoY, indicating steady demand across key segments.

Among mid-tier players, Skoda VW Group was the only major OEM to record a YoY decline, with sales falling to 8,913 units from 10,070 units last year. JSW MG Motor reported 6,064 units (+14.76%), while Honda Cars registered 5,346 units (+5.71%). Renault and Nissan posted strong gains, with Renault at 4,087 units (+42.40%) and Nissan at 3,047 units (+59.20%).

Luxury And Niche Segment Performance

In the premium segment, BMW India registered 1,448 units (+8.63%), while Mercedes-Benz saw a slight dip to 1,330 units (-6.07% YoY). Among newer entrants, VinFast reported 1,232 units, marking its early traction in the Indian market.

Force Motors recorded 1,166 units, more than doubling its YoY sales, while Citroen grew strongly to 720 units (+78.22%). BYD India posted 469 units, up 17.84%, while Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a marginal decline to 450 units. Jeep sales stood at 250 units, witnessing a decline. The “Others” category contributed 1,719 units, down from last year.

Despite the MoM dip, April 2026 performance indicates continued underlying demand strength in the passenger vehicle segment. With the upcoming marriage season, new product launches and festive demand cycles ahead, the market is expected to maintain a steady growth trajectory in the coming months.