Car Retail Sales Aug 2021 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, VW, Skoda, Ford

Passenger Vehicle sales grew by 38% YoY in August 2021 bringing some relief to the automotive sector

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex national body of Automobile Retail Industry in India, has released their list of retail sales for the month of August 2021. Assessing every segment of two and three wheelers, passenger and commercial vehicles and retail sales of tractors, it may be seen that each have grown significantly in the past month.

This positive effect could be a result of an improved market sentiment, the upcoming festive season and an equitable rainfall that boosted rural sector. Taking into account the passenger vehicle segment, retail sales increased 38.71 percent YoY from 1,82,651 units sold in August 2020 to 2,53,363 units in the past month.

Once again it was Maruti Suzuki in a leading position with 1,08,944 units retailed in the past month. This was a significant increase over 90.540 units retailed in August 2020. However, despite increased sales, market share dipped from 49.57 percent held in August 2020 to 43 percent share in the past month. Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the most sold car in India in August 2021, while Alto, Brezza and Swift also added good numbers to total retails.

Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra

Following in quick succession were Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra, with each posting positive retails. Hyundai sales stood at 43,988 units in the past month, up from 35,552 units retailed in August 2020 with a current market share of 17.36 percent. Leading company sales were Creta, Venue and Alcazar.

Tata Motors retail sales stood at 25,577 units in August 2021, up from 14,450 units retailed in August 2020. Market share increased significantly from 7.91 percent to 10.10 percent YoY. Tata Nexon was the best-selling model in the company lineup along with Altroz and Tiago also adding to retail sales figures.

At No. 4 on retail sales charts was Mahindra with 16,457 units retailed in the past month, up from 9,200 units retailed in August 2020. Market share increased from 5.04 percent to 6.50 percent YoY. Increased demand was seen across the company portfolio especially with Thar and XUV300.

Kia, Toyota, Renault

Kia India retailed a total of 13,900 units in August 2021 and commanded a 5.49 percent market share. This was an increase over 7,795 units retailed in August 2020 when market share stood at 4.27 percent. The company introduced Seltos X Line in the country earlier this month with prices starting at Rs 17.79 lakh. Anticipating increased sales over the upcoming festive season, the company is taking measures to boost production output.

Toyota retail sales increased substantially from 4,811 units retailed in August 2020 to 10,722 units in the past month. Market share also saw an increase from 2.63 percent held in August 2020 to 4.23 percent in August 2021.

Renault also saw a marked increase in retail sales in August 2021 at 6,357 units, up from 4,853 units retailed in August 2020 as did automakers Honda and Skoda. Kushaq fuelled growth for the brand in India in the past month along with the Superb, Octavia, and Rapid each of which also contributing to increase in retail sales.

Even as Ford, Nissan and MG Motor each reported significant YoY growth in retail sales, it was Nissan India retails that surged from 391 units retailed in August 2020 to 3,569 units in the past month. Magnite was their best seller.

Premium Car Segment

In the premium car segment, Mercedes Benz lead the list with 1,070 units retailed in August 2021, up from 497 units retailed in August 2020. Market share improved marginally from 0.27 percent held in August 2020 to 0.42 percent in the past month. Fiat and BMW also saw increase in retail sales along with improvements in market share as did Jaguar, Volvo and Porsche. Lamborghini retails increased from 1 unit in August 202 to 8 units retailed in the past month.