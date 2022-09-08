Car Retail Sales Aug 2022 – Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Mercedes

Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales increased 6.51 percent YoY in August 2022 and 48.77 percent when compared to sales in August 2020

In the earlier post, we discussed the car wholesales. Now, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released Vehicle Retail Data for August 2022 showing growth in every segment except in the case of Tractor sales. The passenger vehicle segment has seen a 6.51 percent YoY growth, boosted by new launches over the past few months, the easing of what was seen as a severe semi-conductor shortage and the festive season in India which is marked as an auspicious period for PV purchases.

Total car retail sales stood at 2,64,448 units in August 2022, up 6.51 percent from 2,57,672 units sold in August 2021. It was also a 48.77 percent growth over 1,84,477 units sold in August 2020 and 41.35 percent growth from 1,94,165 units sold in August 2019.

Car Retail Sales Aug 2022

Maruti Suzuki topped the list, leading over every other PV maker by a significant margin. Maruti retail sales were at 1,07,517 units in August 2022 a de-growth of 1,837 units from 1,09,354 units sold in August 2021. Market share dipped to 39.18 percent from 42.44 percent held in August 2021. The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza added significant numbers to sales last month as it competes with the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue.

Hyundai also posted a de-growth in retail sales figures down to 43,188 units in the past month, from 44,820 units sold in August 2021. Market share dipped to 15.74 percent from 17.39 percent held in August 2021. Hyundai is actively testing 2023 Grand i10 NIOS facelift which is expected to launch in early 2023 around the same time when the new gen Swift is also slated for launch.

Sales growth was reported by Tata Motors with retail sales at 37,725 units in August 2022, up from 25,930 units sold in August 2021. It was the Tata Nexon and Punch that added to this increased sales. Market share improved to 13.75 percent from 10.06 percent YoY.

Next in line was Mahindra and Kia Motors, both of which have posted a YoY growth in retail sales. Mahindra sales stood at 21,686 units in the past month up from 16,663 units sold in August 2021 while Kia sales improved to 19,348 units in August 2022 from 14,061 units sold in August 2021. Market share of both these OEMs also saw a notable rise.

Retail sales of Toyota Kirloskar Motors, which had stood at 10,969 units in August 2021 improved to 14,873 units in the past month. Market share also went up to 5.42 percent from 4.26 percent correspondingly. Sales could be boosted even further once the fourth gen Innova is launched in India. It is being called Innova Hycross and is set to make its debut at 2023 Auto Expo in January. Sales of Skoda Group increased to 6,550 units in August 2022 from 4,547 units sold in August 2021 while Honda Cars has reported a YoY de-growth in retail sales, down to 6,314 units in August 2022 from 6,506 units sold in August 2021.

Lower down the list was Renault, MG Motors and Nissan, each of which have seen a YoY de-growth in terms of retail sales. Renault sales fell to 5,942 units in August 2022 from 7,811 units sold in August 2021. MG sales dipped to 3,253 units in the past month from 3,387 units sold in August 2021 while Nissan retail sales fell to 2,568 units in August 2022 from 3,619 units sold in the same month last year. Fiat India posted a YoY growth of just 8 units to 1,069 units in August 2022 from 1,061 units sold in August 2021.

Luxury Car Sales Aug 2022

Mercedes Benz India sales dipped to 989 units in August 2022 from 1,108 units sold in August 2021 while among the luxury automakers, BMW has posted a sales growth to 828 units last month from 729 units retailed in August 2021. PCA Automobiles also reported sales growth to 517 units last month from 41 units retailed in August 2021 while Force Motor sales dipped to 318 units in August 2022 from 321 units sold in August 2021.

Jaguar and Volvo also suffered a YoY de-growth in retail sales down to 162 units and 107 units respectively in August 2022. Even as Porsche sales increased to 59 units from 45 units sold in August 2021, that of Ford India dipped drastically to just 13 units sold in August 2022 from 3,633 units sold in August 2021. Sales de-growth was also seen in the case of Lamborghini (3 units) while Bentley and Rolls Royce sold 1 unit each down from 5 units and 3 units sold respectively in August 2021. There were other PV markers who reported sales of 1,417 units in August 2022, down from 2,667 units sold in August 2021.