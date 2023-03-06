Car Retail Sales Feb 2023 – Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, BYD, Skoda, VW

As per data released by FADA, retail sales growth was seen across all segments of vehicles in February 2023

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released sales data for the month of February 2023. Double digit growth was seen across all segments be it 2 and 3 wheeler sales, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicle sales in particular grew by 11 percent YoY and 16 percent when compared to pre-covid time in Feb 2020. New cars were showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in Jan coupled with a steady inflow of supplies, an increase in booking numbers and the onset of the wedding season kept this segment on its toes.

Car Retail Sales Feb 2023

Car retail sales grew 10.99 percent to 2,87,182 units in Feb 2023, up from 2,58,736 units sold in Feb 2022. It was however a MoM de-growth when compared to 3,35,644 units sold in Jan 2023. The segment was once again led by Maruti Suzuki commanding a 41.40 percent market share. Sales stood at 1,18,892 units in Feb 2023, up from 1,09,611 units sold in Feb 2022. The new Fronx sub 4 meter SUV along with the Jimny 5 door are set to contribute to even higher sales in the months ahead.

At no. 2 was Hyundai with 39,106 units sold in the past month, up from 38,688 units sold in Feb 2022. Market share took a dip to 13.62 percent from 14.95 percent YoY. Hyundai gears up for launch of its 6th-gen Verna on March 21, 2023. Tata Motors retail sales stood at 38,965 units in Feb 2023, up from 34,055 units sold in Feb 2022. Market share improved marginally to 13.57 percent from 13.16 percent held in Feb 2022. Tata Motors recently achieved a major milestone of production of 5 million (50 lakh) passenger vehicles marked by a special celebratory campaign for both customers and employees alike.

Significant retail sales growth was also reported by Mahindra. Sales increased to 29,356 units in Feb 2023 from 18,264 units sold in Feb 2022. Market share also went up to 10.22 percent in the past month from 7.06 percent held in Feb 2022. Kia India sales were at 19,554 units in Feb 2023 from 13,623 units sold in Feb 2022, boosted by the Sonet, Seltos and Carens.

Posting retail sales of 12,068 units in Feb 2023, Toyota Kirloskar Motors has seen outstanding YoY growth over 8,019 units sold in Feb 2022. Skoda Group sales also increased substantially to 6,859 units in Feb 2023 from 5,594 units sold in the same month last year. Retail sales of Honda Cars dipped to 5,744 units from 8,284 units on a YoY basis. The 2023 Honda City facelift, which has been launched at an aggressive pricing from Rs 11.49 – 20.39 lakhs is sure to stir up sales.

Renault India with retail sales down to 4,916 units in Feb 2023 from 6,385 units sold in Feb 2022. Market share dipped to 1.71 percent from 2.47 percent YoY. MG Motor sales increased to 3,604 units last month from 3,568 units sold in Jan 2022. The company has just unveiled the Comet EV while the company has also announced a price hike across segments from 1st March 2023. Nissan India also noted a dip in sales to 2,246 units in Fe 2023 from 3,172 units sold in Feb 2022.

Luxury car retail sales Feb 2023

In the luxury segment, sales increased for all automakers except for BMW India. Mercedes sales stood at 1,043 units in the past month, up from 1,038 units sold in Feb 2022. BMW sales dipped to 610 units from 761 units sold in Feb 2022. Jaguar Land Rover sales which had stood at 107 units in Feb 2022 increased to 158 units in the past month. Volvo Auto also reported an increase in retail sales to 139 units in Feb 2023 from 103 units sold in the same month last year. Porsche sales on the other hand went up to 43 units in Feb 2023 from 29 units sold in Feb 2022.

Force Motor sales went up to 673 units from 188 units on a YoY basis. Fiat India sales dipped to 649 units in Feb 2023 from 803 units sold in Feb 2022. Outstanding retail sales growth was reported by PCA Auto at 623 units in Feb 2023 from just 32 units sold in Feb 2022. BYD also saw retail sales improve several fold to 228 units in Feb 2023 from 12 units sold in Feb 2022. Isuzu sales dipped to 87 units from 96 units on a YoY basis. There were others in this segment contributing 1,619 units to total retail sales in Feb 2023 down from 6,304 units sold in Feb 2022.