Car Retail Sales Feb 2025 – Maruti, Mahindra, Tata, Hyundai, Toyota, Kia, Honda, MG, BYD

The Indian automotive retail sector witnessed a slowdown in February 2025, with total vehicle sales reaching 18,99,196 units, reflecting a 17.12% decline month-on-month (MoM) compared to January 2025 and a 7.19% drop year-on-year (YoY) from February 2024. Passenger Vehicles (PV) were hit the hardest, with sales dropping by 34.88% MoM and 10.34% YoY, primarily due to weaker demand and inventory adjustments.

India’s passenger vehicle market witnessed a slowdown in February 2025, with total retail sales standing at 3,03,398 units, reflecting a 10.34% decline compared to 3,38,390 units in February 2024. Major players like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, and Kia reported negative year-on-year (YoY) growth, while some premium / EV brands like Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and BYD saw a surge in sales.

Maruti Leads Despite Decline; Mahindra and Toyota Show Stability

– Maruti Suzuki retained its leadership position with 1,18,149 units sold but saw an 11.26% drop YoY, losing nearly 15,000 units compared to last year.

– Mahindra managed to stay in the green with a slight 0.41% growth, registering 39,889 units in sales, thanks to strong demand for its SUVs.

– Toyota continued its steady growth, posting a 4.75% increase with 21,561 units sold.

Declines for Tata, Hyundai, and Kia

– Tata Motors recorded a 15.34% decline, selling 38,696 units.

– Hyundai saw a significant 19.74% drop, selling 38,156 units.

– Kia also faced a 10.16% drop, retailing 18,794 units.

Skoda-VW, MG, and Luxury Brands See Gains

– Skoda-Volkswagen Group registered an 8.33% increase, selling 6,462 units.

– MG Motor India recorded a 16.22% YoY growth, with 4,551 units sold.

– BYD, the Chinese EV maker, also expanded its footprint in India, growing 68.21% with 254 units sold.

– Mercedes-Benz (-6.56%) and Volvo (-53.93%) reported a decline in sales.

– BMW, however, managed 1,138 units, with a slight 0.80% growth.

– Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) saw the highest percentage growth among premium brands, up 50% YoY, selling 435 units.

Struggles for Renault, Nissan, and Citroen

– Renault (-29.70%) and Nissan (-30.68%) continued to struggle, selling 2,523 and 1,706 units, respectively, as their outdated portfolios impacted demand.

– Citroen also reported a 29.09% drop, retailing 407 units.

The 10.34% YoY decline in retail sales indicates a temporary slowdown in the Indian car market, possibly due to economic factors, regulatory changes, and shifting customer preferences. While SUVs remain dominant, buyers are becoming more selective, leading to mixed performances among brands. With new product launches expected in the coming months, the industry will look to bounce back in the second half of 2025.