Car Retail Sales Feb 2026 – Strong Growth YoY, Sales Dip MoM

Earlier, we discussed the car wholesales (company to dealer). In this article, we will take a look at the retail sales (dealer to consumer) last month. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released vehicle retail sales data for February 2026. The industry recorded a strong year-on-year performance, with growth seen across most segments. FADA also noted that February 2026 was the best-ever February in terms of total retail sales across segments.

Overall vehicle retail sales stood at 24,09,362 units in February 2026, registering a 25.62% year-on-year growth compared to 19,17,934 units in February 2025. On a month-on-month basis, however, sales declined 11.50% from 27,22,558 units recorded in January 2026.

Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Feb 2026

Passenger vehicle retail sales reached 3,94,768 units in February 2026, compared to 3,13,015 units in February 2025, reflecting 26.12% YoY growth. The growth was supported by new product launches, strong SUV demand and positive buyer sentiment in both urban and rural markets. Rural markets recorded 34.21% growth, while urban markets grew 21.12% YoY. SUVs continued to dominate the market, contributing significantly to the growth in passenger vehicle sales.

Year-to-date (YTD) passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 42,50,900 units, registering 11.82% growth over 38,01,594 units sold during the same period last year. In terms of fuel-wise breakup, petrol and ethanol vehicles accounted for 46.08% share, followed by CNG/LPG at 23.45%, diesel at 18.80%, hybrids at 8.19%, and electric vehicles at 3.48%.

Car Retail Sales Breakup Feb 2026

Maruti Suzuki retained its leadership position with 1,54,095 units retailed in February 2026, commanding a 39.03% market share. The company recorded 28.40% YoY growth, highlighting strong demand across its lineup. Tata Motors emerged as the second largest player during the month with 56,447 units, registering a strong 42.90% YoY growth. The company moved ahead of Mahindra and Hyundai in retail rankings.

Mahindra followed closely with 53,281 units, reporting 25.62% YoY growth, driven largely by demand for its SUV portfolio. Hyundai recorded 45,615 units, marking 15.87% YoY growth. Toyota reported 26,392 units, registering 13.35% YoY growth, while Kia India sold 25,031 units, posting 28.50% YoY growth.

Among other brands, Skoda VW Group retailed 7,615 units, reflecting 12.37% YoY growth. Renault recorded 3,248 units, marking 27.52% YoY growth, while Nissan reported 1,622 units, witnessing a slight 7.16% YoY decline. Honda Cars India reported 4,774 units, down 10.83% YoY, while JSW MG Motor also saw a slight decline with 4,548 units sold, compared to 4,846 units last year. New entrant VinFast registered 384 units during the month, while Force Motors reported 1,415 units, showing strong growth over the previous year.

Luxury Segment Performance

In the luxury segment, Mercedes-Benz led the market with 1,371 units, registering 4.98% YoY growth, while BMW recorded 1,216 units, remaining largely stable year-on-year. JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) reported 478 units, witnessing a slight decline compared to 515 units last year. Meanwhile, BYD recorded 306 units, marking 10.07% YoY growth.

Month-on-Month Decline After Strong January

Despite the strong yearly performance, most automakers reported a month-on-month decline in February compared to January 2026, which had recorded particularly high retail volumes. Total passenger vehicle retail sales fell 23.12% MoM, dropping from 5,13,475 units in January 2026 to 3,94,768 units in February 2026. Major brands including Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra and Tata all reported lower volumes compared to the previous month.